Safe House Project Endorses the Trafficking Survivors Relief Act

WASHINGTON, Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Kristi Wells, CEO of the Safe House Project, a national leader in the fight against human trafficking and in support of survivor recovery, officially announced the organization's endorsement of the Trafficking Survivors Relief Act. This critical piece of legislation, introduced by Representatives Russell Fry, Ted Lieu, Ann Wagner, and Robert Garcia, represents a monumental step forward in the battle for justice for survivors of human trafficking.

"Human trafficking is an insidious crime that strips its victims of their freedom, dignity, and the right to a life free from coercion and exploitation," said Kristi Wells. "The path to recovery for survivors is fraught with numerous challenges, not least of which is the burden of criminal records for non-violent offenses committed under duress. The Trafficking Survivors Relief Act is a beacon of hope for these individuals, offering them a chance to wipe the slate clean and start anew."

The legislation provides survivors with an opportunity to vacate convictions and expunge arrests for crimes committed as a direct result of being trafficked. This process recognizes the undue circumstances under which these crimes were committed and removes a significant barrier to reintegration into society for survivors.

"The bipartisan support for the Trafficking Survivors Relief Act underscores the universal acknowledgment of the need to support and protect survivors of human trafficking," Wells continued. "By facilitating a legal pathway to clear their names, this bill not only restores their dignity but also empowers them to rebuild their lives without the shadow of a criminal record."

The Safe House Project stands with the legislators who have taken bold steps to bring this bill forward and calls upon all members of Congress to support its passage. It is a critical advancement in the fight against human trafficking and a testament to what can be achieved when we come together to uphold the rights and dignity of survivors.

"We are deeply grateful to Representatives Fry, Lieu, Wagner, and Garcia for their leadership and to all the organizations and advocates who have rallied in support of this landmark legislation," concluded Wells. "The Safe House Project is proud to endorse the Trafficking Survivors Relief Act, and we are committed to continuing our work in partnership with legislators, law enforcement, and the community to eradicate human trafficking and support survivors on their journey to freedom and healing."

About Safe House Project

The Safe House Project is a national organization dedicated to ending human trafficking in the United States and to supporting the recovery of survivors. Through education, empowerment, and partnership, we are committed to increasing survivor identification beyond one percent and ensuring that every survivor has access to the support and resources needed to heal.

