National Ice Cream Month News: Ben & Jerry's 2018 Top Ten Flavors Revealed

This year's top-selling flavor, Half Baked, is a familiar favorite: it has held the #1 spot for five years running. Maybe that's because it contains cookie dough; Ben & Jerry's fans can't seem to get enough of the gooey deliciousness of pre-baked pastries.

"Our co-founders were the dough-riginators," said Ben & Jerry's Flavor Guru Eric Fredette. "Way back in 1984, Ben & Jerry's took a fan suggestion and were the first to drop big chunks of chocolate chip cookie dough into a batch of creamy vanilla. The rest is ice cream history."

Other flavors on the 2018 list are new to the ranking, while one classic (New York Super Fudge Chunk) made a reappearance.

Ben & Jerry's most popular pint flavors in the U.S., based on sales, are:

New this year is the list of the five top-selling Pint Slices flavors. Introduced in 2017, Pint Slices are euphoric flavors offered up in a round single serving, enrobed in a decadent, chocolatey coating. Ben & Jerry's now offers seven Pint Slices varieties.

Ben & Jerry's most popular Pint Slices flavors in the U.S., based on sales, are:

About Ben & Jerry's

As an aspiring social justice company, Ben & Jerry's believes in a greater calling than simply making a profit for selling its goods. The company produces a wide variety of super-premium ice cream, yogurt and sorbet using high-quality ingredients. Ben & Jerry's incorporates its vision of Linked Prosperity into its business practices in a number of ways including a focus on values-led sourcing. In 2015 the company completed its transition to using entirely non-GMO (genetically modified organisms) ingredients by source as well as to fully source Fairtrade-certified ingredients wherever possible, which benefits farmers in developing countries. Ben and Jerry's products are distributed in 35 countries in supermarkets, grocery stores, convenience stores, franchise Ben & Jerry's Scoop Shops, restaurants and other venues. Ben & Jerry's, a Vermont corporation and wholly-owned subsidiary of Unilever, operates its business on a three-part Mission Statement emphasizing product quality, economic reward and a commitment to the community. Ben & Jerry's became a certified B Corp (Benefit Corporation) in 2012. The Ben & Jerry's Foundation's employee-led grant programs totaled $2.7MM in 2017 to support grassroots organizing for social and environmental justice around the country.

