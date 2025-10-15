Raise Your MegaCONE with Ben & Jerry's: A Party for Protest Rights

BURLINGTON, Vt., Oct. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- This fall, Ben & Jerry's is inviting you to a Party for Protest Rights, featuring American Civil Liberties Union, Amnesty International USA, and Slow Factory. The Party is a celebration of people power designed to equip young and aspiring activists with the knowledge and tools they need to exercise their rights to free speech and to protest. At a time when the First Amendment and human rights are under attack, it's critical we support our communities in protecting and exercising these rights.

Date & Location

Ben & Jerry's Party for Protest Rights

Saturday, October 25 & Sunday, October 26: Harlem Parish, NY, NY More dates to come in 2026!

The Party will feature the Ben & Jerry's MegaCone, our oversized, unapologetically bold cone-shaped megaphone, encouraging fans to raise their voice for free speech. Speakers and music artists will light up the stage, with activations led by ACLU, Amnesty International USA, and Slow Factory, empowering attendees to peacefully exercise their rights.

Why Now?

Ben & Jerry's has long been a fierce advocate for First Amendment rights. Now, the First Amendment — long a cornerstone of American democracy — is being tested like never before.

"Ben & Jerry's believes that protecting and utilizing First Amendment rights is essential to our people power— and that doing so can be joyful, creative, and community-driven. That's why the we're launching A Party for Protest Rights, to help fortify our rights, equip communities with the tools they need to exercise their First Amendment right, and create community.""- Palika Makam, US Activism Manager, Ben & Jerry's

"Protest is a powerful tool for change. At a time when human rights, including freedom of expression, are increasingly under attack in the U.S., it is inspiring to see people in communities and college campuses across the country courageously speaking out and demanding justice. No one should live in fear of raising their voice. Resistance, dissent, and coming together in community are powerful tools for change. We're grateful to our partners in our collective work protecting human rights." Tarah Demant, National Director of Programs, Amnesty International USA

"When we protest, when we dissent, when we speak freely, when we act to protect our families, our friends and our neighbors, we can make progress for all of us. It's heartening to see the next generation of leaders join this effort at such a critical time." - Nahal Zamani, Director of State Campaigns, National Political Advocacy Department, ACLU

What to Expect

Block Party Vibes: Music, performances, and ice cream in an inclusive space where everyone is invited

Art-ivism: A Facilitated Zine Making workshop

Resource Sharing: Know Your Rights activations and speakers to help young activists build power, led by ACLU

Re-Write the News Workshop: A workshop focused on identifying censorship and reframing stories, led by Slow Factory

Firewall for Freedom Campus Resolution: Sharing resources to help protect free speech, protest, and academic freedom with the ACLU and Amnesty International USA

Community Building: Opportunities to connect and get involved with local organizations.

"Even under threat and pressure, we must continue to educate and mobilize for freedom of speech and freedom of the press—because without a free press and the right to express ourselves, democracy cannot exist." -- Céline Semaan, Co-Founder, Slow Factory

Whether you're a student organizer, a first-time activist, or just someone who believes in the power of our rights, including free speech, A Party for Protest Rights is for you.

This party is free to attend! Learn more and register .

About Ben & Jerry's

Ben & Jerry's is an aspiring social justice company that believes in a greater calling than simply making and selling the world's best ice cream. The company produces a wide variety of super-premium ice cream and Non-Dairy/vegan desserts using high-quality ingredients and lots of big chunks and swirls. As a Certified B Corp, Ben & Jerry's incorporates its vision of Linked Prosperity into its business practices via values-led sourcing initiatives when purchasing ingredients. Ben & Jerry's is distributed in over 35 countries in supermarkets, grocery stores, convenience stores, franchised Scoop Shops, and via on-demand delivery services. Ben & Jerry's, a Vermont corporation and wholly owned subsidiary of Unilever, operates its business on a three-part Mission Statement emphasizing product quality, a fair financial return, and addressing issues of social, racial, and environmental injustice around the globe. The Ben & Jerry's Foundation, guided by Ben & Jerry's employees, granted $4.5 MM in 2024 to support progressive, justice-focused grassroots organizing around the country. For up-to-date information visit benjerry.com.

About the ACLU

For more than 100 years, the ACLU has worked in courts, legislatures, and communities to protect the constitutional rights of all people. With a nationwide network of offices and millions of members and supporters, the ACLU takes on the toughest civil liberties fights in pursuit of liberty and justice for all.

About Amnesty International

Amnesty International is a Nobel Peace Prize-winning global movement of more than 10 million people who campaign for a world where human rights are enjoyed by all. The organization investigates and exposes abuses, educates and mobilizes the public, and works to protect people wherever justice, freedom, truth and dignity are denied.

About Slow Factory

Slow Factory is an award-winning movement organization and knowledge lab designing and building infrastructure for cultural freedoms for Indigenous & Global South-led communities. In an era of censorship, disinformation, and systemic erasure, we create public tools, open-source education, curricula, and campaigns that empower communities to recognize propaganda, challenge dominant narratives, and reclaim their right to speak, know, and dissent.

