National Institute for Industry and Career Advancement™ and NY CREATES Announce Innovative Registered Apprenticeship Program for the Semiconductor Industry

New program supports technicians at NY CREATES' Albany NanoTech Complex, marking a national first for semiconductor research facilities

ALBANY, N.Y., Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Institute for Industry and Career Advancement™ (NIICA) and NY CREATES, a world-leading non-profit research and development innovation hub and semiconductor commercialization facilitator, have announced the first cohort of apprentices entering its newly established Registered Apprenticeship Program (RAP).

The innovative, competency-based program, which will support development of the semiconductor and advanced manufacturing workforce at the New York Center for Research, Economic Advancement, Technology, Engineering, and Science's (NY CREATES') Albany NanoTech Complex in New York, is part of NIICA's overall Growing Apprenticeships in Nanotechnology and Semiconductors (GAINS) program. The Center for Economic Growth, the region's group sponsor and NIICA partner, is the sponsor of the program.

Initially, the RAP will focus on training current NY CREATES employees, many of whom hold associate and bachelor's degrees, accelerating their on-the-job training. Phase two will expand to include external recruitment from educational institutions in the K-12 system, creating a seamless pathway for graduating high school students to transition into apprenticeships at NY CREATES' state-of-the-art research facility, which is supporting national efforts, such as the U.S. CHIPS & Science Act, and aims to enable future-related initiatives, such as the National Semiconductor Technology Center, that could mean billions of dollars in investments and hundreds of additional high-tech careers.

"We see the GAINS program as an integral component of our workforce development strategy moving forward," said NY CREATES Vice President for Education and Workforce Development, Dr. Robert Geer. "We intend to leverage this U.S. Department of Labor-sponsored Registered Apprenticeship Program to create pathways for individuals throughout the region to pursue careers in the semiconductor industry, starting their careers right here at NY CREATES, as we enable leading-edge chip R&D and commercialization, economic advancement, and workforce development for New York State and the nation."

"This cooperative program with NY CREATES is focused on developing the operational workforce at the nation's leading non-profit chip R&D facility. Establishing a Registered Apprenticeship that provides a strong foundation for career advancement is an added benefit. As the nation's leader in semiconductor talent pipeline development, we are excited to be collaborating with NY CREATES on this model program," said Mike Russo, President and CEO of NIICA.

Hudson Valley Community College (HVCC), a key regional training provider for NIICA's GAINS RAPs, is playing an important role in delivering the Related Technical Instruction (RTI) for the NY CREATES program. This collaboration with NY CREATES marks the second apprenticeship partnership with NIICA for HVCC, following their successful involvement in the first semiconductor apprenticeship program with GlobalFoundries.

"We are proud to support this groundbreaking program under NIICA's GAINS Registered Apprenticeship, sponsored by the Center for Economic Growth at NY CREATES' Albany NanoTech Complex. This initiative will help existing workers improve their skills as well as make semiconductor careers accessible to individuals who might not have had such opportunities before. Participants will gain hands-on experience at the nation's largest 300mm non-profit led semiconductor R&D facility, positioning them at the forefront of this critical industry," said Officer in Charge, Louis Coplin from HVCC.

"As the Capital Region's NYS DOL Registered Apprenticeship Sponsor, we are thrilled to support the Institute's GAINS program and this groundbreaking apprenticeship program at NY CREATES, which not only enhances the collaboration between academia and industry, but also paves the way for a robust pipeline of skilled technicians," said Katie Newcombe, Chief Economic Development Officer of the Center for Economic Growth. "This initiative aligns perfectly with our mission to drive economic growth and innovation in the region, and we look forward to helping the program expand and thrive."

The program will leverage NIICA's National Talent Hub, developed with the support of SUNY and the National Science Foundation Advanced Technological Education program (NSF-ATE). The Talent Hub serves as a single, integrated national system to attract talent, align skills and curriculum with job requirements, and target training to meet program needs. The Capital Region in New York was the launch site for the nation's first Career Opportunity Hub and Gateway Apprenticeship Program, providing a direct and seamless path for students in public education to enter Registered Apprenticeships.

The collaboration between NY CREATES and NIICA to bring Registered Apprenticeships to a leading semiconductor research and development facility is setting a new benchmark for workforce training and development within the semiconductor and advanced manufacturing industries, ensuring a robust talent pipeline to support the industry's future growth and technological advancement.

NIICA, the U.S. Department of Labor (USDOL) national intermediary leading the expansion of the nation's RAPs throughout semiconductor and broader nanotechnology-related industry supply chains, was formerly known as the National Institute for Innovation and Technology. For more information on the organization and its work across the country, visit www.niica.org.

About the National Institute for Industry and Career Advancement

NIICA is a 501(c)(3) with a mission to identify roadblocks to innovation in strategic industry sectors, those important to the U.S. national security and global competitiveness, and ensure they are eliminated. NIICA is responsible for a national strategy to support the development of the talent pipeline to support advanced manufacturing and the tech sector - with a particular focus on the semiconductor industry supply chain.

NIICA's National Talent Pipeline Development Initiative represents a comprehensive, nationally integrated approach that enables broader participation by promoting skills-based learning and hiring, connecting the public education system, returning service members and their families and adults from other occupations to related technician and engineering careers. For more information about NIICA, visit www.niica.org.

About NY CREATES

NY CREATES serves as a lab-to-fab bridge for advanced electronics, fostering public-private and industry-academic partnerships for technology development and innovation. NY CREATES attracts and leads industry-connected innovation and commercialization projects that secure significant investment, advance R&D in emerging technologies, and generate the jobs of tomorrow. NY CREATES runs some of the most advanced facilities in the world, boasts more than 2,700 industry experts and faculty, and manages public and private investments of more than $20 billion—placing it at the global epicenter of high-tech innovation and commercialization. Learn more at www.ny-creates.org.

About the Center for Economic Growth

The Center for Economic Growth (CEG) is dedicated to driving economic growth in New York's eight-county, 1.1-million-person Capital Region. As the nonprofit regional economic development organization, we do this by attracting investment and talent; growing manufacturing and workforce capabilities, leveraging industry clusters, and developing the entrepreneurial ecosystem.

We serve as a catalyst and work with partners and stakeholders to prepare the region to compete and move high-impact strategies and projects forward. An affiliate of the Capital Region Chamber, CEG is supported by investors in business, government, education, and the nonprofit sectors who are committed to sustainable economic growth and shared prosperity. For more information on CEG, visit www.ceg.org.

