National Institute for Industry and Career Advancement™ Announces Launch of Semiconductor Industry Network of Community Colleges

Robust network of community colleges collaborate with Institute to enhance education and opportunity in semiconductor manufacturing

HANOVER, Md., Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Institute for Industry and Career Advancement™ (NIICA), formerly the National Institute for Innovation and Technology, in partnership with leading community colleges nationwide, has unveiled its Semiconductor Industry Network of Community Colleges (SINC). This platform strengthens the connection between education and career opportunities in fast-growing semiconductor and advanced manufacturing related industries.

NIICA is the nation's leader in the semiconductor talent pipeline development and U.S. Department of Labor (USDOL) national Intermediary responsible for establishing and expanding Registered Apprenticeships (RAs) throughout semiconductor and nanotechnology-related industry supply chains.

SINC serves as a comprehensive network of colleges that are able to provide Related Technical Instruction (RTI) to support RAs as well as specialized educational programs to support careers in the semiconductor industry and more broadly, advanced manufacturing. Through the support of these colleges, high school graduates, returning service members, and adults from all walks of life will have access to training and education needed to advance careers in what are high-value industries.

Curriculum is aligned with job requirements through NIICA's National Talent Hub (NTH), the nation's only truly dynamic, detailed, competency based system that reflects the ever-changing needs in tech related industries and advanced manufacturing. Through the NTH, job requirements, educational program curriculum, and individual skills profiles are compared, ensuring that courses meet both employer and individual needs. The NTH's Comprehensive Competency Standards Database was developed over several years with industry input, providing the foundation of relevant competencies required to succeed in tech and advanced manufacturing careers. NIICA also developed the nation's first Semiconductor Competency Standard, which is also housed within the Talent Hub.

"The Micro Nano Technology Education Center (MNT-EC) is focused on supporting semiconductor and nanotechnology employers and individuals looking to pursue careers in related industries. By aligning course curriculum through the National Talent Hub and being part of the SINC network, we are able to increase the value proposition for job seekers and employers by providing Related Technical Instruction aligned with industry requirements to support competency-based Registered Apprenticeships, ensuring credit for internship opportunities and supporting career advancement," said Dr. Jared Ashcroft, Center Director, MNT-EC and Professor at Pasadena City College. "Many of our colleges throughout the nation are part of SINC and we are working with NIICA to expand the network as a key resource in helping to develop the nation's talent pipeline for these critical industries."

As the semiconductor and advanced manufacturing sectors experience unprecedented growth fueled by federal CHIPS funding, the demand for skilled workers is soaring . SINC is designed to meet this urgent need by providing clear, accessible pathways to the training and education required in these high-demand fields and support the ability for a more diverse population to participate in related careers through "learn and earn" opportunities in RAs.

"The National Talent Hub has already provided us with invaluable insights into identifying shared skills across multiple occupations in the semiconductor industry. We are excited about the launch of the SINCinitiative, which will serve as a vital resource hub for individuals interested in Registered Apprenticeships and related programs. SINC will guide them on their path and point them in the right direction, further amplifying our efforts to align apprenticeship standards and create new opportunities for our students and community," said Chris Allen, Dean of Apprenticeship Programs for Foothill College, one of the institutions within SINC.

"This connection with SINC will be very valuable to the students enrolled in Automation Robotics Engineering Technology and the Automation Robotics Apprenticeship program at Hennepin Tech. For prospective students, it is often difficult to find out how to get the necessary training for the high demand semiconductor industry. SINC introduces a one-stop resource for people to explore jobs, training requirements, and educational institutions. This partnership will lead to a life-sustaining career for our students and a larger skilled workforce for our community," said Joy Bodin, President of Hennepin Technical College, another institution within SINC.

Mike Russo, President and CEO of NIICA, expressed enthusiasm about the commitment made by the nation's community colleges, stating, "SINC is a component of the critical infrastructure supporting our national strategy to build the nation's talent pipeline. This platform directly aligns educational resources with the precise needs of advanced manufacturing and the tech sector - and importantly the semiconductor industry - ensuring that every individual, from returning veterans, underserved communities and those underrepresented in what are high-value careers, have the opportunity to engage in meaningful, sustainable careers."

"By integrating these educational pathways with industry demands, we are leveraging the nation's community college system to empower a more diverse workforce to support the strategically important semiconductor industry and advanced manufacturing. It is a win for colleges as we help drive enrollment, a win for individuals by enabling cost effective means to pursue careers, and a win for industry by building the talent pipeline," Russo said.

For additional details on SINC and to access the database, visit www.niica.org/sinc .

About the National Institute for Industry and Career Advancement

NIICA is a 501(c)(3) with a mission to identify roadblocks to innovation in strategic industry sectors, those important to the U.S. national security and global competitiveness, and ensure they are eliminated. The Institute is responsible for a national strategy to support the development of the talent pipeline required for the Semiconductor Industry, including Advanced Manufacturing and the tech sector.

The Institute's National Talent Pipeline Development Initiative represents a comprehensive, nationally integrated approach that enables broader participation by promoting skills-based learning and hiring, connecting the public education system, returning service members and their families and adults from other occupations to related technician and engineering careers. For more information about the Institute, visit www.niica.org/ .

SOURCE National Institute for Industry and Career Advancement