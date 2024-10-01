National Institute for Industry and Career Advancement™ Appoints Dr. Joseph Dragone to Advisory Board

Appointment strengthens NIICA's efforts to develop the nation's talent pipeline and expand Registered Apprenticeships (RAs) in semiconductor and advanced manufacturing industries

HANOVER, Md., Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Institute for Industry and Career Advancement™ (NIICA), the U.S. Department of Labor (USDOL) national Intermediary for establishing and expanding RAs in the semiconductor and advanced manufacturing supply chains, is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Joseph P. Dragone to its Advisory Board.

Currently an Assistant Professor of Educational Leadership at Russell Sage College, Dragone has had an impactful career, leading the development of educational pathways to high-demand industries. His leadership at Capital Region BOCES was instrumental in aligning educational programs with workforce needs, particularly in manufacturing and advanced technical fields. Through his work, he has fostered collaborations between schools and industries, bridging skills gaps and creating meaningful career opportunities.

"I look forward to contributing to NIICA's efforts to close the gap between education and industry. My career has focused on creating programs that provide students with hands-on, practical experiences to step into high-tech careers. With the rapid growth of sectors like semiconductor manufacturing, it's essential that education aligns with industry needs. By joining NIICA's Advisory Board, I hope to scale these initiatives nationally, ensuring we build a sustainable talent pipeline for the future," said Dragone.

Dragone's appointment deepens the relationship between NIICA and Capital Region BOCES, where he was instrumental in launching the Gateway to Apprenticeship Program (G.A.P.) in New York. This pre-apprenticeship program is part of NIICA's broader national effort to create seamless pathways from K-12 education into high-demand careers in semiconductor and advanced manufacturing.

His appointment strengthens NIICA's mission to build the nation's talent pipeline through collaboration between education, industry, and government. Dragone's experience complements NIICA's initiatives like the National Talent Hub and the Growing Apprenticeships in Nanotechnology and Semiconductors (GAINS) program, ensuring that both students and workers have access to high-value careers in advanced manufacturing and critical industries.

Dragone joins a diverse and dynamic advisory board at NIICA, comprised of leaders from advanced manufacturing, government, and workforce development. Each member brings a unique perspective to the table, helping to drive NIICA's goal of shaping the future of workforce development.

"Dr. Dragone's ability to align educational programs with industry needs is invaluable as we continue to expand Registered Apprenticeships and build a skilled talent pipeline," said Mike Russo, President and CEO of NIICA. "His leadership in initiatives like those at Capital Region BOCES, which give students real-world skills in advanced manufacturing, is directly aligned with our mission. We look forward to working together to enhance our national workforce development strategy."

About the National Institute for Industry and Career Advancement

NIICA is a 501(c)(3) organization that is responsible for a national strategy to build the talent pipeline to support strategic industry sectors – tech-based industries and advanced manufacturing tied to U.S. national security and global competitiveness.

NIICA is the nation's leader in semiconductor talent pipeline development strategy and is the U.S. Department of Labor's national Registered Apprenticeship (RA) industry Intermediary responsible for establishing and expanding RAs throughout the semiconductor and broader nanotechnology-related industries and advanced manufacturing supply chain. All related programing and support are being advanced through NIICA's Center for Skill-Based Learning and the National Talent Pipeline Development Initiative.

