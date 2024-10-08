National Institute for Industry and Career Advancement™ Expands Opportunities for Veterans in Registered Apprenticeships within the Semiconductor and Advanced Manufacturing Industry

NIICA leverages the VALOR Act, National Program Sponsorship, to expand access to Registered Apprenticeships (RAs) for veterans, providing pathways into high-demand careers in semiconductor and advanced manufacturing

HANOVER, Md., Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Institute for Industry and Career Advancement™ (NIICA) is expanding opportunities for veterans to access RAs in the semiconductor and advanced manufacturing industries through the VALOR Act, which provides additional resources to help veterans transition into civilian careers.

The VALOR Act is designed to support veterans by offering enhanced resources, including housing benefits, to facilitate their move from military service into high-demand civilian jobs. As the U.S. Department of Labor (USDOL) national Intermediary for expanding RAs in the semiconductor and nanotechnology industries, and as a National Program Sponsor, NIICA helps employers with multi-state operations establish and manage RAs without requiring separate sponsorships in each state. This ensures that employers, especially those operating in multiple regions, can streamline their apprenticeship programs through a single point of management.

As a National Program Sponsor for RAs, NIICA holds a unique role in assisting employers with multi-state operations. This sponsorship enables companies to establish and administer RAs without needing to secure separate sponsorships in each individual state, simplifying the administrative process and ensuring a more efficient expansion of apprenticeship programs under one employer model. By acting as the centralized sponsor, NIICA assumes responsibility for overseeing training, and ensuring hands-on learning opportunities and compliance with national standards. This structure allows employers to focus on recruitment and operations, while NIICA handles the administration of the apprenticeship programs across all sites regardless of location.

NIICA's sponsorship of national RAs aligns with its broader work under the National Center for Skill-Based Learning™ (CSBL), where the focus is on expanding national apprenticeship programs and promoting skill-based learning and hiring in key sectors critical to U.S. national security and global competitiveness. By developing industry-specific pathways, aligning curricula with real-time market demands, and building a national network of community colleges and training providers with aligned curricula to support programs, the CSBL helps to ensure students and workers gain the critical skills needed to thrive.

NIICA is actively working with employers throughout the nation's semiconductor supply chain and advanced manufacturers to develop talent pipeline strategies and establish RAs. Veterans participating in these programs will benefit from additional resources provided under the Post-9/11 GI Bill, which includes up to $1,000 per academic year for books and supplies and a monthly housing allowance based on the Basic Allowance for Housing (BAH) for an E-5 with dependents in the employer's ZIP code.

The BHA varies according to the length of time the veteran has been in training, starting at 100% for the first six months, reducing to 80% for the second six months, and then tapering to 60%, 40%, and 20% for each subsequent six-month period. These benefits are specifically for Registered Apprenticeships and are managed by NIICA as an approved USDOL National Program Sponsor. Additionally, as VA Certifying Officials, NIICA staff will be able to manage the program for all employer partners.

Key Initiatives Under NIICA's CSBL:

Growing Apprenticeships in Nanotechnology and Semiconductors™ (GAINS): GAINS is a USDOL-funded RA initiative focused on revolutionizing workforce development in advanced manufacturing and tech. By prioritizing skill-based learning over traditional time-based training, GAINS provides participants with mentorship, hands-on training, and the foundational competencies necessary to excel related industries.

Gateway Apprenticeship Program™ (G.A.P.): G.A.P. bridges the gap between high school Career and Technical Education (CTE) and employment. This scalable program leverages the existing education system to integrate pre-apprenticeship frameworks with RAs, ensuring that students gain the necessary skills to seamlessly transition into promising careers in high-tech fields or pursue further education.

Semiconductor Industry Network of Community Colleges™ (SINC): SINC connects over 50 community colleges with employers nationwide, to ensure curriculum is aligned with job requirements, creating a national network of Related Technical Instruction (RTI) providers to support RAs and career advancement.

National Talent Hub™ (NTH): The NTH is a state-of-the-art portal that uses advanced data analytics to connect jobseekers to employers and training programs that target their specific needs. Unlike typical job matching services that use resumes and job descriptions to create matches, the NTH uses a dynamic database of required job competencies that is continually informed by industry to provide insights into the degree of alignment between individuals, careers, and course curriculum.

Semiconductor and Advanced Manufacturing Technician Apprenticeship Program™ (SAM-TAP): NIICA's SAM-TAP initiative supports states, employers, and training providers in developing competency-based RAs. As a USDOL Intermediary, NIICA provides these services at no cost, collaborating with state apprenticeship offices and commerce departments to expand talent pipelines in the semiconductor and advanced manufacturing sectors.

VetConnect & Veteran's Fellowship Program: VetConnect connects veterans with RAs in advanced manufacturing and tech-based industries, providing additional resources through the VALOR Act to support their transition from military service into civilian careers. This initiative leverages NIICA's Intermediary capabilities and ensures that veterans receive the support they need to succeed in high-growth fields like semiconductor manufacturing.

NIICA's role as a National Program Sponsor is key in helping veterans transition into meaningful careers through RAs. "With the VALOR Act, we're able to provide veterans with the tools they need to smoothly transition from military service into high-demand sectors like semiconductor and advanced manufacturing," said Martha Ponge, NIICA's Director of National Apprenticeships. "This allows us to reach more veterans and help them access valuable opportunities for career growth."

"This initiative is about more than just building infrastructure—it's about creating real opportunities for veterans to transition from military service into meaningful careers," said Clay Nagel, Senior Director of the NCSBL. "The VALOR Act helps veterans access the training and support they need to thrive in industries that are crucial for both our economic future and national security. It's a way to honor their service while strengthening the workforce in sectors that shape the nation's future."

"Our mission is centered on building a workforce pipeline that drives innovation and competitiveness in the industries most critical to our nation's future, like semiconductor and advanced manufacturing," said Nikki Zaahir, Executive Director of NIICA. "By expanding Registered Apprenticeships and skill-based learning opportunities, we're not just addressing immediate workforce needs—we're creating long-term solutions that will strengthen the talent pool and ensure industries like semiconductors and advanced manufacturing have the skilled professionals they need to thrive."

For more information about NIICA and its RAs and veteran-focused programs, visit www.niica.org. To learn more about starting a RA through NIICA's national program sponsorship, contact NIICA's Associate Director of Program Administration and Marketing Laury Ferguson at [email protected].

About the National Institute for Industry and Career Advancement

NIICA is a 501(c)(3) organization that is responsible for a national strategy to build the talent pipeline to support strategic industry sectors – tech-based industries and advanced manufacturing tied to U.S. national security and global competitiveness.

NIICA is the nation's leader in semiconductor talent pipeline development strategy and is the U.S. Department of Labor's national Registered Apprenticeship (RA) industry Intermediary responsible for establishing and expanding RAs throughout the semiconductor and broader nanotechnology-related industries and advanced manufacturing supply chain. All related programing and support are being advanced through NIICA's Center for Skill-Based Learning and the National Talent Pipeline Development Initiative.

