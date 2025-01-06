National Institute for Industry and Career Advancement™ Launches First of its Kind Certification for Advanced Manufacturing and Tech-Related Programs

NIICA certification assures ongoing alignment with the ever-changing needs of the semiconductor and advanced manufacturing industries

HANOVER, Md., Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Institute for Industry and Career Advancement™ (NIICA), the U.S. Department of Labor (USDOL) national Intermediary for establishing and expanding Registered Apprenticeships (RAs) in the semiconductor and advanced manufacturing supply chains, has announced its education program certification designed to ensure that training programs and degree pathways align with evolving employer needs in the semiconductor and advanced manufacturing industries.

Through its innovative National Talent Hub™ (NTH) and its comprehensive database of industry competencies, NIICA offers a dynamic, data-driven certification process that ensures education and training programs remain aligned with employer job requirements and evolving Knowledge, Skills, and Abilities (KSAs). Unlike traditional certification models, the NIICA Certification™ leverages technology and automation through the NTH to provide real-time updates, enabling institutions to adapt their curricula to meet the ever-changing demands of the advanced manufacturing and semiconductor industries.

NIICA redesigned and maintains the Advanced Manufacturing Competency Model listed in the USDOL Competency Model Clearinghouse and developed the nation's first semiconductor competency standard that informs the Semiconductor Competency Model. This data is included in the NTH database and is continually informed on an ongoing basis by industry input.

"True alignment between education and industry has always remained elusive and has required manual processes and physical interactions in an attempt to keep up with more technical job requirements," said Mike Russo, NIICA President & CEO. "We at the Institute have worked with industry representatives over several years to develop the related knowledge, skills, and abilities required to succeed on the job and progress in careers spanning advanced manufacturing industries. Our work has included semiconductor industry roles, detailed down to specific employers and jobs, eliminating the need to spend time and money to develop these KSA profiles. Through our National Talent Hub™ and NIICA Certification™, we are now providing an automated process and seamless platform for aligning education programs with industry needs in real time, ensuring individuals gain the skills and competencies required to succeed in these high-demand fields."

NIICA's certification process begins when education and training providers submit program profiles through the NTH. These programs are evaluated for alignment against an industry-informed competency database, which identifies and standardizes the KSAs required for advanced manufacturing and tech job roles, with an emphasis on the semiconductor industry and its supply chain. The certification not only validates alignment with industries that have the same foundational skills requirements, but also signals alignment to specific occupations, providing employers, workforce boards, and learners confidence in program outcomes. There is also additional value for individuals and employers; individuals doing career and education mapping through the NTH will be directed to certified education programs and employers will be able to see these certified programs when they are looking for education resources.

"The National Talent Hub™ revolutionizes how education aligns with industry," said Clay Nagel, Senior Director of NIICA's National Center for Skill-Based Learning (CSBL). "Through real-time feedback on job requirements and KSAs, the National Talent Hub™ helps ensure education programs remain connected to the evolving needs of employers. Coupled with NIICA's certification process, we're creating a framework where education and industry work together to prepare workers for meaningful careers in the semiconductor and advanced manufacturing industries – careers that require the same foundational and transferrable skills."

NIICA's certification supports its broader workforce development initiatives, including its work as the USDOL's national lead in the development and expansion of RAs for semiconductor and nanotechnology related industries and their supply chains. This work is being advanced under the Growing Apprenticeships in Nanotechnology and Semiconductors™ (GAINS™) program and supports the Semiconductor and Advanced Manufacturing Technician Apprenticeship Program™ (SAM-TAP™), with education programs validated for curricular alignment through the NTH often providing the Related Technical Instruction (RTI), ensuring participants receive training that aligns with industry-specific demands.

Since its inception in 2022, NIICA's GAINS program has secured:

118 employers engaged in RAs in 27 states

7,554 apprentices committed to the program

3,010 active Registered Apprentices

154 standards signed or under development

60 colleges and related education and training providers in NIICA's national network supporting related technical instruction

Many of the NIICA certified education providers are also a part of the Semiconductor Industry Network of Colleges™ (SINC™), a growing network of 60 colleges and related education and training providers across the country that are supporting related technical instruction. In addition to community colleges, any education program and training provider can seek NIICA certification for its programs.

These certifications and tools are part of NIICA's broader efforts to align education, workforce development, and industry needs. Below are some of the key initiatives driving NIICA's mission to build sustainable talent pipelines:

Growing Apprenticeships in Nanotechnology and Semiconductors™ (GAINS™): GAINS is a USDOL-funded RA initiative focused on revolutionizing workforce development in advanced manufacturing and tech. By prioritizing skill-based learning over traditional time-based training, GAINS provides participants with mentorship, hands-on training, and the foundational competencies necessary to excel related industries.

Gateway Apprenticeship Program™ (G.A.P.): G.A.P. bridges the gap between high school Career and Technical Education (CTE) and employment. This scalable program leverages the existing education system to integrate pre-apprenticeship frameworks with RAs, ensuring that students gain the necessary skills to seamlessly transition into promising careers in high-tech fields or pursue further education.

Semiconductor Industry Network of Community Colleges™ (SINC™): SINC connects 60 colleges and related education and training providers with employers nationwide, to ensure curriculum is aligned with job requirements, creating a national network of RTI providers to support RAs and career advancement.

National Talent Hub™ (NTH): The NTH is a state-of-the-art portal that uses advanced data analytics to connect jobseekers to employers and training programs that target their specific needs. Unlike typical job matching services that use resumes and job descriptions to create matches, the NTH uses a dynamic database of required job competencies that is continually informed by industry to provide insights into the degree of alignment between individuals, careers, and course curriculum.

Semiconductor and Advanced Manufacturing Technician Apprenticeship Program™ (SAM-TAP™): NIICA's SAM-TAP initiative supports states, employers, and training providers in developing competency-based RAs. As a USDOL Intermediary, NIICA provides these services at no cost, collaborating with state apprenticeship offices and commerce departments to expand talent pipelines in the semiconductor and advanced manufacturing sectors.

VetConnect & Veteran's Fellowship Program: VetConnect connects veterans with RAs in advanced manufacturing and tech-based industries, providing additional resources through the VALOR Act to support their transition from military service into civilian careers. This initiative leverages NIICA's Intermediary capabilities and ensures that veterans receive the support they need to succeed in high-growth fields like semiconductor manufacturing.

To learn more about NIICA's certification process, visit www.niica.org/certification. For an in-depth look at the NTH, visit www.niica.org/national-talent-hub.

About the National Institute for Industry and Career Advancement™

NIICA is a 501(c)(3) organization that is responsible for a national strategy to build the talent pipeline to support strategic industry sectors – tech-based industries and advanced manufacturing tied to U.S. national security and global competitiveness.

NIICA is the nation's leader in semiconductor talent pipeline development strategy and is the U.S. Department of Labor's national RA industry Intermediary responsible for establishing and expanding RAs throughout the semiconductor and broader nanotechnology-related industries and advanced manufacturing supply chain. All related programing and support are being advanced through NIICA's Center for Skill-Based Learning and the National Talent Pipeline Development Initiative.

