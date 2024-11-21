National Institute for Industry and Career Advancement™ Launches the Maddison Spaulding Memorial Scholarship to Support Women Pursuing Registered Apprenticeships in Manufacturing

Scholarship honors the legacy of an inspiring apprentice while supporting women pursuing careers in semiconductor and advanced manufacturing

HANOVER, Md., Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, as part of National Apprenticeship Week's Women in Manufacturing Day, the National Institute for Industry and Career Advancement™ (NIICA) proudly announced the launch of the Maddison Spaulding Memorial Scholarship. This initiative celebrates the memory and legacy of Maddison Spaulding, an exceptional Registered Apprentice (RA) at Applied Materials in NIICA's Growing Apprenticeships in Nanotechnology and Semiconductors (GAINS) program, whose dedication to manufacturing and passion for uplifting others left a lasting impact on the semiconductor manufacturing community.

Spaulding was more than an apprentice; she was a passionate advocate for the transformative power of RAs. Her belief in these programs as vehicles for access, equity, and opportunity made her an ambassador for change within the manufacturing community. Her journey continues to inspire and empower others, ensuring her an enduring voice that remains a catalyst for progress.

A benchmark survey from the Women in Manufacturing Association found that only 33% of manufacturing roles are filled by women, and that only 26% of manufacturing leadership roles are held by women.

The Maddison Spaulding Memorial Scholarship supports women pursuing RAs in semiconductor and advanced manufacturing, particularly within NIICA's GAINS program. Funded by the U.S. Department of Labor (USDOL), GAINS is dedicated to building a skilled workforce by connecting individuals to RA opportunities in the semiconductor and advanced manufacturing sectors. Spaulding's journey as a GAINS apprentice serves as a powerful source of inspiration, and this scholarship continues her legacy by empowering more women to follow similar career pathways in these industries critical to national security and global competitiveness.

"Maddison was an extraordinary apprentice whose passion for manufacturing and unwavering support for her peers left a lasting impression on everyone she worked with," said Clara Neri-Mejia, Program Manager, Global Manufacturing Training Institute, Applied Materials. "This scholarship reflects her spirit and commitment, ensuring her legacy continues to inspire and empower other women in manufacturing."

Established to address the unique challenges women face when embarking on their journey in RAs, the Maddison Spaulding Memorial Scholarship provides financial support for wraparound services such as transportation, childcare, and non-technical equipment like laptops—barriers that can often hinder access to pursuing these programs. Up to five recipients will receive $1,000 each, with selection criteria focusing on resilience, leadership potential, and a commitment to pursuing excellence in manufacturing.

"Women remain underrepresented in manufacturing, yet they bring invaluable perspectives, innovation, and talent to this critical industry," said Mike Russo, President and CEO of NIICA. "The Maddison Spaulding Memorial Scholarship not only exemplifies NIICA's mission to create inclusive pathways into manufacturing careers but also ensures that Maddison's voice as an ambassador for Registered Apprenticeships and the opportunity they provide endures. By honoring her legacy, we celebrate her remarkable contributions and provide vital support to the next generation of women apprentices as they navigate barriers and forge meaningful futures in this essential field."

About the Maddison Spaulding Memorial Scholarship

The Maddison Spaulding Memorial Scholarship supports women entering or participating in NIICA's GAINS program, which provides pathways into RAs in the semiconductor and advanced manufacturing industries. This scholarship aims to honor Maddison's legacy by reducing barriers to participation and empowering women to pursue meaningful careers in manufacturing. Eligible candidates must be nominated by a mentor or employer and demonstrate a commitment to advancing their skills and career in this essential field.

The scholarship is now accepting nominations and applications through December 31, 2024. Recipients will be announced on February 15, 2025.

For more information about scholarship eligibility, application requirements, and details, visit www.niica.org/maddison-spaulding-scholarship.

About the National Institute for Industry and Career Advancement



NIICA is a 501(c)(3) organization that is responsible for a national strategy to build the talent pipeline to support strategic industry sectors – tech-based industries and advanced manufacturing tied to U.S. national security and global competitiveness.



NIICA is the nation's leader in semiconductor talent pipeline development strategy and is the U.S. Department of Labor's national Registered Apprenticeship (RA) industry Intermediary responsible for establishing and expanding RAs throughout the semiconductor and broader nanotechnology-related industries and advanced manufacturing supply chain. All related programming and support are being advanced through NIICA's Center for Skill-Based Learning and the National Talent Pipeline Development Initiative.

