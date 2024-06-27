National Institute for Industry and Career Advancement Welcomes Clayton Nagel as Senior Director, National Center for Skill-Based Learning

Changes support the Institute's role in developing the nation's talent pipeline and expanding of Registered Apprenticeship Programs (RAPs) in semiconductor and advanced manufacturing

HANOVER, Md., June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Institute for Industry and Career Advancement (NIICA) (formerly the National Institute for Innovation and Technology) is pleased to announce that semiconductor manufacturing industry training leader Clayton Nagel has joined the Institute as the Senior Director of the National Center for Skill-Based Learning (CSBL).

This strategic leadership expansion aligns with NIICA's role as the nation's leader in semiconductor talent pipeline development and U.S. Department of Labor (USDOL) national Intermediary responsible for establishing and expanding Registered Apprenticeships (RAs) throughout semiconductor and nanotechnology-related industry supply chains.

Nagel brings over 25 years of technical training and management experience to NIICA. Prior to joining the organization, Clayton served as Deputy Director of Technical Training at GlobalFoundries, one of the world's leading semiconductor manufacturers. In this role, he was instrumental in developing programs in collaboration with colleges and universities to build a pipeline of qualified employment candidates. His extensive background includes a tenure as National Training Manager at Hewlett-Packard, where he implemented technology solutions and trained staff on new technology implementations.

The appointment of Nagel is part of a broader leadership expansion within NIICA, coming after a r ecent announcement for its newest board member, Emily Reilly, and its appointment of Melinda K. Woods as chairwoman.

"Clayton's extensive experience and visionary approach to workforce development make him an invaluable addition to our team," said Mike Russo, President and CEO of NIICA. "His leadership will be crucial as we continue to expand the National Center for Skill-Based Learning and further our mission to develop a skilled and diverse workforce in strategic industry sectors."

In his new role, Nagel will lead the strategic direction of CSBL, focusing on establishing a community of practice that fosters collaboration and innovation in skills-based learning, and supporting the expansion of NIICA's Growing Apprenticeships in Nanotechnology and Semiconductors (GAINS) program and Gateway to Apprenticeship Program (GAP).

"I am excited to join NIICA and lead the National Center for Skills-Based Learning and National Talent Pipeline Development Initiative," said Nagel. "My vision is to create pathways that not only prepare individuals for high-demand careers but also ensure continuous learning and adaptation to new industry trends. Together, we will build a scalable foundation that offers meaningful and sustainable employment opportunities, driving both personal and economic growth."

About the National Institute for Industry and Career Advancement

NIICA is a 501(c)(3) with a mission to identify roadblocks to innovation in strategic industry sectors, those important to the U.S. national security and global competitiveness, and ensure they are eliminated. NIICA is responsible for a national strategy to support the development of the talent pipeline to support advanced manufacturing and the tech sector - with a particular focus on the semiconductor industry supply chain.

NIICA's National Talent Pipeline Development Initiative represents a comprehensive, nationally integrated approach that enables broader participation by promoting skills-based learning and hiring, connecting the public education system, returning service members and their families and adults from other occupations to related technician and engineering careers. For more information about NIICA, visit www.niica.org.

