National Institute for Innovation and Technology™ and Partners Celebrate Youth Apprenticeship Week with Commitment to Expanding Opportunities in Semiconductor and Advanced Manufacturing

HANOVER, Md., May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Institute for Innovation and Technology™ —the nation's leader in semiconductor talent pipeline development and U.S. Department of Labor (USDOL) national Intermediary responsible for establishing and expanding Registered Apprenticeships (RAs) throughout semiconductor and nanotechnology-related industry supply chains—is proud to join in with key partners in celebration of the inaugural Youth Apprenticeship Week (YAW).

This week-long event, endorsed by the U.S. Department of Labor, underscores the critical role of apprenticeships in building a skilled workforce, ready to tackle the challenges of today and tomorrow, through the implementation of skills-based learning in the K-12 education model and the use of pre-apprenticeships and apprenticeships as a pathway to a rewarding career in semiconductor manufacturing and related industries.

"At the Institute, we're working with strategic partners across the country as a USDOL Intermediary to bridge the gap between America's workforce of today and the needs of tomorrow, with an emphasis on skills-based learning in key industry sectors like semiconductor manufacturing. Through our partnerships with employers, academia, government, and mission-focused organizations, we're not just talking about change—we're making it happen by establishing Registered Apprenticeship programs across the country," said Mike Russo, President and CEO of the Institute.

"These programs are more than pathways; they're a commitment to prepare a diverse and skilled workforce ready to tackle the jobs of tomorrow. Every initiative, every collaboration, is focused on crafting real, tangible opportunities that enhance our nation's economic strength and leadership in critical high-tech industries. This practical, hands-on approach is at the heart of our mission, driving us to build pathways that are as innovative as they are inclusive."

The Institute's collaborative efforts extend to various sectors and organizations, each playing a unique role in advancing Registered Apprenticeships and opportunities for youth.

ManpowerGroup (Manpower), the premier global workforce solutions company, is a dedicated partner with the Institute during YAW—and year round—working to help expand the U.S. semiconductor talent pipeline, and inspiring and providing pathways for future workers in our K-12 education system.

"Manpower is dedicated to enabling clients to succeed in the changing world of work, and our partnership with the Institute achieves that by giving individuals vital career development and delivering a larger talent pool of skilled workers for employers. Given the importance of semiconductor and advanced manufacturing industries, we are thrilled to collaborate with the Institute to provide an avenue for countless individuals to pursue careers previously considered out of reach. We are addressing the talent shortfall for strategically significant industries with an innovative initiative that benefits employers, individuals, and their families," said Manpower Chairman & CEO Jonas Prising.

AeroStar provides leadership training and support through education centers, helping to raise awareness with K-12 students about opportunities to work in high-tech, in-demand fields.

"I believe apprenticeships are the 'missing link' and a critical component in bridging the gap between school and work. Apprenticeships provide practical applications of Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) and are what students need to make informed decisions about their future contribution to the American economy," said AeroStar Founder & Board Chair Tammera Holmes.

The Acutronic Group, a leader in building technology and teams in aerospace, defense, transportation, and related industries is also a vocal proponent of the value of youth apprenticeships.

"The Acutronic Group is committed to developing new ground-breaking youth apprenticeship opportunities. For over 50 years, Acutronic's Switzerland-based international business has nurtured apprentices who now hold key leadership positions across the company. We anticipate similar achievements in the US, where we intend to blend the best of Switzerland's dual track vocational model with the best of the American high school system. This will revolutionize apprenticeship programs in the US. We aim to cultivate a new generation of talent that combines Swiss quality and precision with American innovation and entrepreneurship," said Acutronic Group CEO Florian Aigrain. "We've been working diligently over the past few years to launch our new youth apprenticeship program and are eager to share more information in June 2024. Stay tuned for exciting updates as our talent pipeline continues to expand thanks to youth apprenticeships."

As part of YAW, the Institute will be hosting a virtual accelerator on May 7, "Building Pathways: Transitioning from K-12 to Apprenticeships in Semiconductor & Advanced Manufacturing," for a critical discussion on how we can bridge the gap between the K-12 education system and high-demand careers in semiconductor and advanced manufacturing through apprenticeships.

For more information about the Institute's Youth Apprenticeship Week activities and initiatives, visit niit.org/youth-apprenticeship-week.

