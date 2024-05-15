National Institute for Innovation and Technology™ Partners with Micron Technology and Northern Virginia Community College to Launch Registered Apprenticeship Program in Virginia

Registered Apprenticeship Program will establish pathway for workers to "learn-and-earn" in growing semiconductor manufacturing industry

STERLING, Va., May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Institute for Innovation and Technology™, in partnership with Micron Technology and Northern Virginia Community College (NOVA), is proud to announce the launch of a semiconductor manufacturing Registered Apprenticeship Program (RAP) in Virginia.

The new initiative, unveiled on April 24, is designed to forge pathways for workers through an innovative "learn-and-earn" model, which removes credential and financial barriers while substantially increasing access for traditionally underrepresented communities.

During a roundtable discussion held at the launch, the Institute's President & CEO Mike Russo shared insights on the pivotal role of Registered Apprenticeships (RAs) in expanding the nation's talent pipeline for semiconductor manufacturing.

"Registered Apprenticeships not only prepare individuals for lucrative careers in high-demand sectors, but they also exemplify our commitment to inclusive growth and diversity in the tech industry. By breaking down barriers to education and training in a format where individuals can earn while they learn, we are opening doors for a broader spectrum of talent to enter and thrive in semiconductor and advanced manufacturing," said Russo.

"Our partnership with Micron and NOVA reflects a shared vision to create opportunities that extend beyond traditional pathways and foster a workforce that truly represents the community it serves. I would like to acknowledge Micron for its leadership in providing greater opportunity for those who may not have degrees to pursue what are great careers."

"It was an honor to celebrate National Community College Month with the launch of Micron's Registered Apprenticeship program in Virginia, in partnership with NOVA and The National Institute for Innovation and Technology," said April Arnzen, executive vice president and chief people officer at Micron and president of the Micron Foundation. "Micron is expanding the talent pipeline for the semiconductor industry by supporting non-traditional pathways to employment. Through partnerships such as this, we are opening access to high-tech jobs of the future for all."

"Micron's announcement of a registered apprenticeship program with Northern Virginia Community College marks another significant milestone in our partnership. As NOVA's president, I am thrilled that our collaboration with Micron continues to provide extraordinary economic opportunities for our students and our region," said Anne M. Kress, NOVA president. "The exciting new apprenticeship from NOVA and Micron provides students with the chance to 'learn and earn,' seamlessly integrating classroom learning with paid, hands-on work experience. Apprenticeships offer a transformational new onramp to life changing careers for students and can expand and boost Micron's local talent pipeline. NOVA thanks Micron for its vision and its commitment to Northern Virginia."

This initiative builds on the Institute's previous collaboration with Micron on a Registered Apprenticeship Program (RAP) in Idaho, establishing a robust framework that aligns with Micron's requirements for apprenticeships, ensuring a seamless integration of real-time industry needs with educational outcomes.

The Virginia RAP anticipates that the first cohort of Equipment Technician Apprentices will begin this summer.

The day following the program launch, President Biden was in Syracuse to designate the city as a new "Workforce Hub" and to celebrate Micron's award of $6.1 billion in federal CHIPS funding in support of the company's plans to invest approximately $50 billion in gross capex through 2030 in leading-edge memory manufacturing in Idaho and New York. The Institute launched the New York Career Opportunity Hub in 2023, which is being expanded to cover other cities in Upstate New York and the Syracuse region and is working with Micron and other industry employers and partners to build the region's talent pipeline and establish semiconductor manufacturing RAPs.

For more information on the Institute's work nationally to establish RAPs, visit www.niit.org.

About the National Institute for Innovation and Technology

The Institute is a 501(c)(3) with a mission to identify roadblocks to innovation in strategic industry sectors, those important to the U.S. national security and global competitiveness, and ensure they are eliminated. The Institute is the nation's leader in the semiconductor talent pipeline development and U.S. Department of Labor (USDOL) national Intermediary responsible for establishing and expanding Registered Apprenticeships (RAs) throughout semiconductor and nanotechnology-related industry supply chains.

The Institute's National Talent Pipeline Development Initiative represents a comprehensive, nationally integrated approach that enables broader participation by promoting skills-based learning and hiring, connecting the public education system, returning service members and their families and adults from other occupations to related technician and engineering careers. For more information about the Institute, visit www.niit.org .

About Northern Virginia Community College

Northern Virginia Community College is the largest institution of higher education in the Commonwealth of Virginia and one of America's largest community colleges. NOVA enrolls more than 75,000 students at its six campuses in Alexandria, Annandale, Loudoun, Manassas, Springfield and Woodbridge, and through NOVA Online. For more information about NOVA and its programs or services, call 703-323-3000 or visit the College's Web site, www.nvcc.edu.

