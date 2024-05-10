National Institute for Innovation and Technology™ Announces Groundbreaking Pre-Apprenticeship Program During Youth Apprenticeship Week

Innovative pre-apprenticeship program for seamless pathways from K-12 system to high-tech careers initiated in New York

ALBANY, N.Y., May 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Amidst the excitement of Career and Technical Education (CTE) Signing Day, where students graduating from Capital Region BOCES CTE programs are matched with employers across the Capital Region, the National Institute for Innovation and Technology™ announced the launch of its groundbreaking Gateway to Apprenticeship Program (GAP).

This announcement was made at the annual event hosted by the Capital Region Board of Cooperative Educational Services (BOCES), aligning with National Youth Apprenticeship Signing Day—a part of Youth Apprenticeship Week —to underscore the Institute's role in shaping the pathways that connect education to in-demand careers in semiconductor and advanced manufacturing.

The CTE Signing Day event celebrates the commitment of young learners to their professional futures, providing a perfect backdrop for the introduction of the GAP initiative. The Institute's program is strategically designed to bridge secondary education and high-demand careers, preparing students in the K-12 system for high-value positions directly after high school, while supporting their continued learning through community college partnerships.

The Gateway to Apprenticeship Program (GAP) addresses the critical need for skilled technicians in the growing sectors of semiconductor and advanced manufacturing. By embedding robust pre-apprenticeship training within high school CTE programs, GAP ensures students throughout the K-12 system have the opportunity to not only be ready for immediate employment but are also well-prepared for future educational opportunities.

Capital Region BOCES worked with the Institute to develop and launch the first GAP program at its CTE center, enabling future graduates to transition directly from high school into full-time employment while continuing training through Registered Apprenticeships. With the support of Capital Region BOCES, GAP will be scaled throughout upstate New York and beyond.

"With today's launch of the Gateway to Apprenticeship Program, we are celebrating the partnership—and leadership—of Capital Region BOCES in developing an innovative approach to make CTE education a 'pre-apprenticeship at scale.' We are also celebrating these students' commitment to their futures in what are critically important industries, and we are doubling down on our promise to equip them with the tools they need for success," stated the Institute's President and CEO Mike Russo. "GAP is a testament to our commitment to education that meets economic needs, ensuring a seamless transition from classroom to career."

This announcement also builds on the Institute's ongoing collaboration with Capital Region BOCES, which includes last year's crucial announcement of the Institute's first Career Opportunity Hub in the Capital Region of New York . The success of this partnership underscores the efficacy of linking educational programs directly with industry demands, providing a replicable model for other regions.

"Capital Region BOCES is proud to partner with the National Institute for Innovation and Technology on the Gateway to Apprenticeship Program. This initiative exemplifies the power of collaboration between education and industry, creating direct pathways for our students into high-demand, fulfilling careers. We are committed to working collaboratively to expand this model, ensuring more students across the Capital Region, New York State, and the nation have access to these life-changing opportunities," said Jeff Palmer, Director of Career and Technical Education for Capital Region BOCES.

"The launch of the nation's first Career Opportunity Hub in the Capital Region is a huge win for our communities and will propel our K-12 students to eventually enter the semiconductor workforce. This innovative program will train the next generation of workers by giving them the skills needed to succeed in semiconductor careers – connecting more young people to the tens of thousands of new, good-paying jobs being created for New Yorkers – while ensuring our state has the workforce to be a major global hub for semiconductor and manufacturing innovation," said Senator Chuck Schumer. "It is all about building a brighter future for America, Upstate and our children: I led the Chips & Science Act to passage with opportunities like this in mind, and now, we are ensuring our young students don't just dream of careers in STEM but have a clear pathway to those jobs as the scientists, engineers, manufacturers, and tech wizards of the future. As we celebrate National Youth Apprenticeship Week this week, this is just the kind of initiative we need more of to utilize registered apprenticeship programs to prepare our young people and workers for the new economy."

Initiated in New York and spearheaded by the Institute and BOCES, GAP is set to expand throughout the nation, aiming to redefine how educational systems prepare students for the workforce across the United States.

To discover more about the GAP program and the Institute's other crucial work around Registered Apprenticeships and workforce development, visit www.niit.org .

About the National Institute for Innovation and Technology™

The Institute is a 501(c)(3) with a mission to identify roadblocks to innovation in strategic industry sectors, those important to the U.S. national security and global competitiveness, and ensure they are eliminated. The Institute is responsible for a national strategy to support the development of the talent pipeline required for the semiconductor Industry, including advanced manufacturing and the tech sector.

The Institute's National Talent Pipeline Development Initiative represents a comprehensive, nationally integrated approach that enables broader participation by promoting skills-based learning and hiring, connecting the public education system, returning service members and their families and adults from other occupations to related technician and engineering careers. For more information about the Institute, visit www.niit.org .

