National Institute for Innovation and Technology Hosts Austin Semiconductor Panel, Awards GlobalFoundries & Applied Materials, Inc. for Pioneering Semiconductor Registered Apprenticeships

Panel discussion addresses industry talent gap, acknowledges GlobalFoundries & Applied Materials, Inc. for semiconductor manufacturing Registered Apprenticeships (RA)

AUSTIN, Texas, April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today the National Institute for Innovation and Technology™ —the nation's leader in semiconductor talent pipeline development and U.S. Department of Labor (USDOL) national Intermediary responsible for establishing and expanding Registered Apprenticeships (RAs) throughout semiconductor and nanotechnology-related industry supply chains—awarded two semiconductor industry giants, GlobalFoundries® and Applied Materials, Inc. for their work in establishing semiconductor manufacturing RAs.

Representatives from both companies were presented with the awards during "Texas Transistors: Building a Stronger Semiconductor Talent Pipeline," a live-panel event held in Austin, TX, with stakeholders in the semiconductor and advanced manufacturing industries. GlobalFoundries was awarded for instituting the nation's first semiconductor Registered Apprenticeship Program (RAP), which graduated its first apprentices last year at the company's manufacturing facility in Malta, New York. The company also has a successful RAP at its Essex Junction, Vermont, manufacturing facility.

"GlobalFoundries is committed to building a strong and sustainable pipeline for the next generation of semiconductor talent, and apprenticeships are a vital aspect of this effort," said Clay Nagel, deputy director of technical training at GlobalFoundries. "We are proud of our Registered Apprenticeship programs in New York and Vermont, the first of their kind in the U.S. semiconductor industry. With a high school diploma or equivalent, candidates can join us as a full-time paid apprentice, receive on-the job-training, and attend college courses at no cost to them. We thank NIIT for its partnership in strengthening our talented U.S. semiconductor workforce, and for this recognition."

Applied Materials received an award for having the nation's first semiconductor equipment manufacturer RAP, which began in 2022 at the company's facility in Texas.

"Applied Materials is honored to receive this award for our efforts to strengthen the talent pipeline which is vital to the growth and success of the U.S. semiconductor industry," said David Immenhauser, Vice President of Manufacturing at Applied Materials. "We are thankful for the support of the NIIT, and we look forward to continued collaboration as we expand our Registered Apprenticeship Program."

Both programs were launched through the Institute's Growing Apprenticeships in Nanotechnology and Semiconductor (GAINS) program. Through GAINS, the Institute works with regional sponsors and training providers to develop, implement, and administer competency-based RAPs that target training to meet job requirements and gaps in individual skills.

The awardees participated in the panels alongside other experts from NXP Semiconductors® and ManpowerGroup®, and leaders at the Workforce Solutions Capital Area and Workforce Solutions Rural Capital Area boards. The panels focused on the collaborative efforts required to enhance the semiconductor manufacturing talent pipeline and what employers in the industry need from RAPs to align with real-time needs.

Mike Russo, President and CEO of the Institute, applauded the awardees, stating, "There is a growing shift in semiconductor manufacturing and related industries away from a more traditional model for how employers can train and educate their workers, and we're seeing an increase in companies looking to learn-and-earn type solutions to fill talent needs in their facilities. The growth of Registered Apprenticeship Programs in the industry starts with companies like GlobalFoundries and Applied Materials, Inc. taking that first step and pioneering a new model. We can see the amazing success and results of those programs, and we use that to expand Registered Apprenticeships to employers across the industry."

For those unable to attend, a replay will be made available in the days following the event.

About the National Institute for Innovation and Technology

The Institute is a 501(c)(3) with a mission to identify roadblocks to innovation in strategic industry sectors, those important to the U.S. national security and global competitiveness, and ensure they are eliminated. The Institute is responsible for a national strategy to support the development of the talent pipeline required for the Semiconductor Industry, including Advanced Manufacturing and the tech sector.

The Institute's National Talent Pipeline Development Initiative represents a comprehensive, nationally integrated approach that enables broader participation by promoting skills-based learning and hiring, connecting the public education system, returning service members and their families and adults from other occupations to related technician and engineering careers. For more information about the Institute, visit www.niit.org .

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc. is the leader in materials engineering solutions used to produce virtually every new chip and advanced display in the world. Our expertise in modifying materials at atomic levels and on an industrial scale enables customers to transform possibilities into reality. At Applied Materials, our innovations make possible a better future. Learn more at www.appliedmaterials.com.

