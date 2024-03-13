National Institute for Innovation and Technology's President & CEO Commends State of the Union's Focus on Apprenticeships and Advanced Manufacturing

Institute's President & CEO Mike Russo commends President Biden's remarks on apprenticeships and their importance for the economic future of the U.S.

HANOVER, Md., March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Institute for Innovation and Technology's President & CEO Mike Russo praised the recent State of the Union address for its emphasis on expanding apprenticeships and bolstering advanced manufacturing. President Biden's comments on workforce development in advanced manufacturing align closely with the Institute's ongoing mission as the nation's leader in the semiconductor talent pipeline development and a U.S. Department of Labor (USDOL) national Intermediary responsible for establishing and expanding Registered Apprenticeships (RAs) throughout semiconductor and nanotechnology-related industry supply chains.

"In the State of the Union address, we heard a powerful commitment to the future of our workforce. The focus on apprenticeships and 'learn-and-earn' opportunities and the push for innovation in advanced manufacturing are steps in the right direction to secure the country's technological and economic leadership," said Russo. "At the Institute, we've seen firsthand the transformative impact of these initiatives through our successful partnerships with industry leaders."

Russo, who formerly led the advisory group for the National Network for Manufacturing Innovation institutes (NNMI) under President Obama's Council of Advisors on Science & Technology Advanced Manufacturing Partnership and was recently appointed to the Acting U.S. Labor Secretary's Advisory Committee on Apprenticeship (ACA), emphasized the importance of actionable strategies that will bridge the growing talent and skills gap. "It's encouraging to see the continued thought and attention being given to this growing issue at the highest levels of government," Russo said.

Russo highlighted the Institute's role in leading the deployment of a national strategy to build the talent pipeline to support strategic tech-based industries and advanced manufacturing, more than a decade in the making, and facilitating partnerships and collaborations that expand the use of RAPs to increase opportunity and help fill the talent gap. One such collaboration was highlighted at the Institute's most recent event in Phoenix, Arizona, in which the Institute recognized the City of Phoenix for becoming the first municipality in the nation to serve as a RAP group sponsor in the semiconductor industry. The state's first program was established at TSMC under the Institute's Growing Apprenticeships for Nanotechnology and Semiconductors (GAINS) program. "Events like this underscore the vital connection between public commitment and private sector innovation. They exemplify how states, regions, and municipalities are playing a significant role in shaping the landscape of tech and manufacturing," said Russo.

"We stand ready to support the goals outlined in the State of the Union, leveraging our subject-matter expertise and partnerships to foster a workforce capable of meeting the needs of the advanced manufacturing industry, both now and into the future," Russo said.

With the launch of its Semiconductor and Advanced Manufacturing Technician Apprenticeship Program (SAM-TAP), the Institute is expanding its services to directly support state's efforts to establish RAPs and connect the K-12 system to the "learn-and-earn" opportunities they provide, at no cost to state taxpayers.

For more information about the Institute, visit www.NIIT.org.

About the National Institute for Innovation and Technology

The Institute is a 501(c)(3) with a mission to identify roadblocks to innovation in strategic industry sectors, those important to the U.S. national security and global competitiveness, and ensure they are eliminated. The Institute is responsible for a national strategy to support the development of the talent pipeline required for the Semiconductor Industry, including Advanced Manufacturing and the tech sector. The Institute's National Talent Pipeline Development Initiative represents a comprehensive, nationally integrated approach that enables broader participation by promoting skills-based learning and hiring, connecting the public education system, returning service members and their families and adults from other occupations to related technician and engineering careers.

Since work began under the USDOL contract in 2022, the Institute has engaged 85 employers to establish similar RAPs in 17 states and has over 4,800 apprentices committed to its program, with a DEI participation rate of 82%. The Institute established the first semiconductor-specific RAs in the nation under GAINS, which are designed to better fit the requirements of today's tech-based careers and advanced manufacturing, easing administrative burden and providing opportunities to scale for employers with multiple sites and other job occupations.

For more information about the Institute, visit www.niit.org.

SOURCE National Institute for Innovation and Technology