National Institute of Building Sciences Announces Leadership Promotions to Strengthen Federal and Infrastructure Programs

WASHINGTON, March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Institute of Building Sciences (NIBS) announced two key leadership promotions that will expand the organization's capabilities across Department of Defense programs, infrastructure, and resilience initiatives.

NIBS has promoted Shirley K. Albritton, PE, PMP, to Senior Vice President of Operations, and Eric Rawdon, PE, PMP, to Vice President of Infrastructure. Both leaders bring extensive experience in engineering, construction, and mission-critical operations that support the built environment across the public and private sectors.

Shirley K. Albritton, PE, PMP – Sr. Vice President, Operations

Shirley Albritton will lead the delivery of NIBS' mission-critical programs, overseeing a portfolio that spans Federal, State, and Commercial partnerships. "Ms. Albritton's expanded role focuses on the end-to-end execution of complex initiatives, ensuring that NIBS remains a primary catalyst for innovation and technology adoption across the infrastructure lifecycle. By aligning operational strategy with the specific needs of diverse stakeholders, Shirley will ensure that NIBS provides scalable, resilient solutions for the nation's most pressing infrastructure challenges," said George Guszcza, President and CEO.

Previously, Shirley served as a Program Manager at Deloitte, specializing in critical infrastructure planning and AI-enabled asset management for federal and state agencies. At Jacobs, she directed project controls for complex federal historical renovations, overseeing high-profile construction initiatives across the East Coast. As a former U.S. Army Engineer Officer with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Shirley served as an Aide-de-Camp and facilitated strategic engagements for over 100 U.S. and foreign officials across the Northeast, Europe, and Africa.

Shirley holds a B.S. in Civil Engineering from West Point and a Master's in Systems Engineering from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University. She currently serves as a member of the West Point Civil Engineering Advisory Board.

Eric Rawdon, PE, PMP - Vice President, Infrastructure

Eric Rawdon will oversee NIBS infrastructure and resilience initiatives that strengthen national preparedness, sustainability, and performance across the built environment. "Mr. Rawdon will transform Engineering, Procurement, and Construction Management (EPCM) at NIBS as well as expand our ability to significantly impact critical lifeline infrastructure across the country in the public interest," said George Guszcza, President and CEO. He will focus on supporting federal, state, and local clients by developing and updating design criteria, advancing infrastructure planning, and providing program management office (PMO) services that strengthen project delivery, improve coordination, and set complex infrastructure investments up for long-term success and lasting benefits for the American public. Eric will lead the NIBS' Infrastructure Lifeline Hub, elevating the interdependence of critical infrastructure and how cascading failures result from the design, implementation, and operation of systems in isolation.

Eric has more than 15 years of experience managing large-scale, multidisciplinary programs spanning water, sanitation, energy, buildings, transportation, and industrial infrastructure within the United States and abroad. He has led complex projects in diverse settings, from developing rural water systems in Tajikistan to delivering state-of-the-art bioenergy facilities valued at more than $250 million.

He previously held regional leadership roles with the United States Agency for International Development as the regional engineer responsible for all construction activity across five countries. At Stantec, he served on the Alternative Project Delivery Team, supporting quality standards, lessons learned, and start-up for the company's most complex infrastructure projects.

Eric holds a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from Northeastern University and a Master of Science in Civil and Environmental Engineering from Stanford University.

Strengthening the Mission of NIBS

"The exceptional expertise and commitment both leaders bring to NIBS strengthen our ability to support Federal, State, local, and industry initiatives that safeguard and improve lives, livelihoods, and communities across our nation," said George Guszcza, President and CEO.

About the National Institute of Building Sciences

Created by an act of Congress in 1974 to be the nation's authoritative source of findings and recommendations on the impact and improvement of the built environment for the American people. At the National Institute of Building Sciences (NIBS), we connect research, policy, and practical application to advance innovation in the built environment. Our mission is to create a safer, more resilient, and technologically advanced infrastructure that serves American communities and strengthens our nation's future.

From shaping industry standards to guiding digital transformation, we empower building professionals, policymakers, and owners to make informed decisions that enhance sustainability, efficiency, and resilience. We convene experts across sectors to develop solutions that ensure construction, infrastructure, and disaster preparedness keep pace with evolving challenges.

Building American Innovation isn't just our tagline—it's our commitment. We foster collaboration between government, industry, and academia to drive forward-thinking strategies for resilient communities. Because at NIBS, we don't just build structures, we build solutions.

