National Institute of Building Sciences Joins Giving Tuesday with New Donor Program Supporting Public Benefit and Building Innovation

WASHINGTON, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Institute of Building Sciences (NIBS) announced today that it will participate in Giving Tuesday on December 2, 2025, as part of its expanded donor program aimed at accelerating building innovation for the public benefit.

This marks the first time the federally chartered nonprofit will join the global Giving Tuesday movement, which inspires millions of people worldwide to give, collaborate, and celebrate generosity.

"Building innovation is American innovation," said George Guszcza, President and CEO of NIBS. "Every gift we receive on Giving Tuesday helps us deliver on our mission to ensure the buildings, infrastructure, and systems our nation depends on are resilient, efficient, and future-ready."

NIBS has recently transitioned from a dues-based membership model to a mission-first donor and sponsor model, expanding its capacity to undertake pro bono initiatives, scale resilience programs, and provide open-access tools and education. Individual and corporate supporters are now recognized as contributors, part of a growing coalition investing in America's future.

Giving Tuesday Campaign Goals

As part of the Giving Tuesday campaign, NIBS aims to secure at least 250 new contributors in a single day. All funds raised will directly support public-impact efforts, including:

Development of national resilience and hazard mitigation standards

Expansion of free education programs for building professionals and the public

Advancements in digital building technologies, including BIM and digital twin standards

Upgrades to publicly accessible tools like the Whole Building Design Guide and the High-Performance Building Guide

Supporters can contribute through the organization's newly updated donor portal at https://nibs.org/about/donate-to-nibs/.

"As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, every contribution to NIBS is tax-deductible, but more importantly, it is transformational," added Guszcza. "Your donation helps ensure that science, not politics or profit, shapes how America builds."

About the National Institute of Building Sciences

Created by an act of Congress in 1974 to be the nation's authoritative source of findings and recommendations on the impact and improvement of the built environment for the American people. At the National Institute of Building Sciences (NIBS), we connect research, policy, and practical application to advance innovation in the built environment. Our mission is to create a safer, more resilient, and technologically advanced infrastructure that serves American communities and strengthens our nation's future.

From shaping industry standards to guiding digital transformation, we empower building professionals, policymakers, and owners to make informed decisions that enhance sustainability, efficiency, and resilience. We convene experts across sectors to develop solutions that ensure construction, infrastructure, and disaster preparedness keep pace with evolving challenges.

Building American Innovation isn't just our tagline—it's our commitment. We foster collaboration between government, industry, and academia to drive forward-thinking strategies for resilient communities. Because at NIBS, we don't just build structures, we build solutions.

For more information, visit nibs.org or follow @bldgsciences on X, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

SOURCE National Institute of Building Sciences