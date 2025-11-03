National Institute of Building Sciences to Be Featured on Empowered for Public TV Hosted by Meg Ryan

WASHINGTON, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Institute of Building Sciences (NIBS) is proud to announce its upcoming feature on Empowered, the acclaimed Public TV series hosted by award-winning actress Meg Ryan. The segment will spotlight NIBS' leadership in advancing building science, resilience, and innovation across the built environment.

As a trusted authority in the industry for over 50 years, NIBS continues to drive impactful change through research, education, and collaboration with government, academia, and private sector partners. The Empowered feature will highlight NIBS' mission to improve the safety, sustainability, and performance of buildings nationwide, a mission rooted in its founding by the U.S. Congress in 1974. For over 50 years, NIBS has served as a vital interface between government and the private sector, advancing building science and technology to improve the built environment. Through its leadership in developing standards, promoting resilience, and fostering innovation, NIBS continues to shape a safer and more sustainable future for American communities.

"We're honored to be featured on Empowered and to share our story with a broader audience," said George Guszcza, President and CEO of NIBS. "This opportunity allows us to showcase the critical work being done to strengthen America's infrastructure and promote resilient communities." The feature will include clips from NIBS Board members Nancy Novak and Sandra Benson, who discuss the critical role NIBS plays in shaping the building sciences industry, sharing their perspectives on its impact, leadership, and future direction.

Empowered, hosted by Meg Ryan, is a nationally distributed educational TV series that features compelling stories shaping the future of society. The show focuses on spotlighting innovative sectors and influential thought leaders, using advanced filming techniques and a unique distribution platform to reach millions of households nationwide.

The Public Television segment begins distribution on November 3, reaching more than 170 participating Public Television stations nationwide. It will air as interstitial programming throughout 2026.

About the National Institute of Building Sciences

Created by an act of Congress in 1974 to be the nation's authoritative source of findings and recommendations on the impact and improvement of the built environment for the American people. At the National Institute of Building Sciences (NIBS), we connect research, policy, and practical application to advance innovation in the built environment. Our mission is to create a safer, more resilient, and technologically advanced infrastructure that serves American communities and strengthens our nation's future.

From shaping industry standards to guiding digital transformation, we empower building professionals, policymakers, and owners to make informed decisions that enhance sustainability, efficiency, and resilience. We convene experts across sectors to develop solutions that ensure construction, infrastructure, and disaster preparedness keep pace with evolving challenges.

Building American Innovation isn't just our tagline—it's our commitment. We foster collaboration between government, industry, and academia to drive forward-thinking strategies for resilient communities. Because at NIBS, we don't just build structures, we build solutions.

