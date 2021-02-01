National Institute of Building Sciences to Lead BIM Executive Roundtable to Reimagine Construction

WASHINGTON, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Institute of Building Sciences is convening an exclusive list of leaders from public and private organizations to develop a solution to advance and elevate the building industry.

The meeting takes place February 4. Key partners include Google, Microsoft, Amazon Web Services, and government agencies, including the U.S. Department of State, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, U.S. General Services Administration and U.S. Federal Highway Administration. Representatives from the practitioner, technology and academic communities also are participating.

"2020 reinforced the critical role that technology plays in all aspects of what we do," says Lakisha A. Woods, CAE, President and CEO of NIBS. "The business of building needs an update that will lead to better productivity, safer work environments, cost-effective solutions and a larger pool of diverse talent to meet industry demands here and globally. This is our moonshot to meet the significant challenges we face."

NIBS is leading the creation of a National Building Information Management Program. The goal is to create a solution at a national scale to enable digital process standards that will streamline business, accelerate the effectiveness of the supply chain, provide predictable processes, improve project outcomes, and drive efficiency.

Construction comprises 13 percent of the global economy. And while the U.S. already plays a tremendous leadership role in delivering innovative technology and design and construction services to a global marketplace, we lack the same leadership to tackle industry productivity and efficiency problems to benefit asset owners.

For more information about the NIBS Building Information Management Council and its mission to help the North American real property industry become more efficient, visit nibs.org/bimc.

About NIBS

National Institute of Building Sciences brings together labor and consumer interests, government representatives, regulatory agencies, and members of the building industry to identify and resolve problems and potential problems around the construction of housing and commercial buildings. NIBS is a nonprofit, non-governmental organization. It was established by Congress in 1974. For more information, visit nibs.org or follow @bldgsciences on Twitter and Facebook.

SOURCE National Institute of Building Sciences

Related Links

https://www.nibs.org

