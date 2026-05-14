National Institute on Retirement Security Launches New Podcast, Retirement in America

Debut Episode Features A Conversation on the Future of Retirement With Debra Whitman, Chief Public Policy Officer with AARP

WASHINGTON, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Institute on Retirement Security (NIRS) today launches a new podcast, Retirement in America: Conversations on the Future of Retirement Security, a monthly series exploring the challenges, ideas, and solutions shaping retirement security in the United States. The monthly podcast series will feature both video and audio episodes available on YouTube and major podcast platforms.

The premiere episode of Retirement in America features Debra Whitman, AARP Executive Vice President, and NIRS Executive Director Doonan discussing how the retirement landscape in America has changed dramatically in recent decades. Speed Speed

Hosted by NIRS Executive Director Dan Doonan, the podcast features conversations with policymakers, economists, retirement experts, journalists, advocates, and everyday Americans navigating retirement decisions. Episodes will examine the economic, workforce, and policy trends influencing retirement security — from Social Security and pensions to 401(k)s, savings challenges, and the changing nature of work.

"At a time when millions of Americans are struggling to prepare for retirement, we believe there is a real need for thoughtful conversations about the policies, economic trends, and personal realities shaping retirement in this country," said Dan Doonan, NIRS executive director. "This podcast is designed to bring together diverse voices and perspectives to help listeners better understand both the challenges facing American workers and the solutions that can strengthen retirement security for future generations."

The premiere episode features Debra Whitman, Executive Vice President and Chief Public Policy Officer at AARP and author of The Second Fifty: Answers to the 7 Big Questions of Midlife and Beyond. In the episode, Whitman and Doonan discuss how the retirement landscape in America has changed dramatically over recent decades, including the decline of pensions, the growing reliance on individual savings, and the financial pressures facing today's workers and retirees.

"AARP has been an invaluable partner in advancing conversations around retirement security and aging policy for many years," Doonan said. "We are especially grateful to Deb for joining us as our first guest and for sharing her deep expertise and thoughtful perspective on the future of retirement in America."

Future episodes will feature discussions on retirement policy, Social Security, pensions, workplace retirement plans, demographic and workforce trends, and the lived experiences of Americans preparing for or living in retirement.

The National Institute on Retirement Security is a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization established to contribute to informed policymaking by fostering a deep understanding of the value of retirement security to employees, employers, and the economy as a whole. Located in Washington, D.C., NIRS membership includes financial services firms, employee benefit plans, trade associations, and other retirement service providers. More information is available at www.nirsonline.org.

SOURCE National Institute on Retirement Security