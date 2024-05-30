National Institutes of Health All of Us Research Program Mobile Tour Visits California

LOS ANGELES, May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Starting June 11, Cedars Sinai, Mexican American Opportunity Foundation, National Alliance for Hispanic Health, PRIDENet, in California will host the All of Us Journey, a traveling educational exhibit that brings the National Institutes of Health's All of Us Research Program to communities across the United States. The Journey features interactive activities, videos, games, quizzes, and more—all designed to demonstrate the power of participation in health research. Interested attendees will learn how they can help shape the future of health for themselves, their families, and their communities for generations to come. Attendees will also have the opportunity to register for the All of Us Research Program during their visit.

WHAT:
California is one stop on the All of Us Journey's national tour. The public are invited to attend and learn how they can help change the future of health as participants in the All of Us Research Program.

WHEN and WHERE:
Tuesday, June 11 to Wednesday, June 12, 2024
10am-4pm
MLK Jr Center for Public Health
11833 Wilmington Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90059

Friday, June 14 to Saturday, June 15, 2024
10am-4pm
Mi Centro
553 S Clarence St
Los Angeles, CA 90033

Tuesday, June 18 to Wednesday, June 19, 2024
2:30-6pm
Southwinds Youth Center
300 W Clara St
Oxnard, CA 93033

Thursday, June 20 to Friday, June 21, 2024
2:30-6:30pm
MAOF Oxnard Early Learning Center
1800 C St
Oxnard CA 93033

Saturday, June 22, 2024
8am-4pm
College Park
3250 S Rose Ave
Oxnard, CA 93033

See the full list of events in California from June 11 to June 22 here.

The All of Us Research Program, led by the National Institutes of Health, aims to recruit at least one million participants that reflect the diversity of the United States. All of Us will help researchers understand more about why people get sick or stay healthy. To learn more about the All of Us Research Program and upcoming events, visit https://www.joinallofus.org/onthego.

About the All of Us Journey
All of Us is a registered service mark of the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services (HHS). The Journey is managed by Montage Marketing Group in collaboration with Scripps Research Translational Institute, and funded by the National Institutes of Health award OT2OD035580

For more information contact:
Jennifer Reyes, Outreach Engagement Manager
Phone: 703-454-9168 ext: 144
Email: [email protected] 

