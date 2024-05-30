National Institutes of Health All of Us Research Program Mobile Tour Visits California

LOS ANGELES, May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/-- Starting June 11, Cedars Sinai, Mexican American Opportunity Foundation, National Alliance for Hispanic Health, PRIDENet, in California will host the All of Us Journey, a traveling educational exhibit that brings the National Institutes of Health's All of Us Research Program to communities across the United States. The Journey features interactive activities, videos, games, quizzes, and more—all designed to demonstrate the power of participation in health research. Interested attendees will learn how they can help shape the future of health for themselves, their families, and their communities for generations to come. Attendees will also have the opportunity to register for the All of Us Research Program during their visit.

WHAT:

California is one stop on the All of Us Journey's national tour. The public are invited to attend and learn how they can help change the future of health as participants in the All of Us Research Program.

WHEN and WHERE:

Tuesday, June 11 to Wednesday, June 12, 2024

10am-4pm

MLK Jr Center for Public Health

11833 Wilmington Ave

Los Angeles, CA 90059

Friday, June 14 to Saturday, June 15, 2024

10am-4pm

Mi Centro

553 S Clarence St

Los Angeles, CA 90033

Tuesday, June 18 to Wednesday, June 19, 2024

2:30-6pm

Southwinds Youth Center

300 W Clara St

Oxnard, CA 93033

Thursday, June 20 to Friday, June 21, 2024

2:30-6:30pm

MAOF Oxnard Early Learning Center

1800 C St

Oxnard CA 93033

Saturday, June 22, 2024

8am-4pm

College Park

3250 S Rose Ave

Oxnard, CA 93033

See the full list of events in California from June 11 to June 22 here.

The All of Us Research Program, led by the National Institutes of Health, aims to recruit at least one million participants that reflect the diversity of the United States. All of Us will help researchers understand more about why people get sick or stay healthy. To learn more about the All of Us Research Program and upcoming events, visit https://www.joinallofus.org/onthego .

About the All of Us Journey

All of Us is a registered service mark of the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services (HHS). The Journey is managed by Montage Marketing Group in collaboration with Scripps Research Translational Institute, and funded by the National Institutes of Health award OT2OD035580 .

For more information contact:

Jennifer Reyes, Outreach Engagement Manager

Phone: 703-454-9168 ext: 144

Email: [email protected]

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2170002/All_of_Us_Research_Program_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Montage Marketing Group