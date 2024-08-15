National Institutes of Health awards Leidos eRA agile software development contract

RESTON, Va., Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos (NYSE: LDOS), a Fortune® 500 innovation leader, was recently awarded the eRA Agile Software Development Support contract by the National Institutes of Health (NIH). Leidos will provide a range of agile software development and design services to support eRA and other NIH Office of Extramural Research systems. The contract has a maximum value of $326.5 million over five years, if all options are exercised.

"As the largest grants management system in the world, eRA requires continuous modernization and maintenance to sustain the work of tens of thousands of researchers and institutions worldwide," said Liz Porter, Leidos Health & Civil Sector President. "Since 2008, Leidos has worked with NIH to enhance its modernization efforts, establishing it as a center of excellence in grants management and agile development across the federal government. We look forward to continuing to advance the agency's mission of improving human health through innovative technology, innovation, and biomedical discoveries."

Leidos will leverage its mission software and AI-assisted secure agile development expertise to continue delivering a modern, efficient, and secure grants management platform for NIH and grantor agencies, applicants, and recipients.

The contract includes developing and maintaining eRA, NIH's customized enterprise-wide grants management system. eRA is an end-to-end electronic system used by applicants and grantees to apply for, evaluate, award, manage, track, and close out more than $40 billion each year in research and non-research grants at more than 62,000 institutions worldwide. This framework for research grant administration works to ensure scientific integrity, public accountability, and effective stewardship for NIH grants as well as the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, and U.S. Department of Commerce.

