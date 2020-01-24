National Institutes of Health's All of Us Journey Mobile Exhibit Travels to Texas
Jan 24, 2020, 09:30 ET
AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Institutes of Health's All of Us Journey is visiting multiple locations in Texas throughout January and February to educate communities about the opportunity to participate in a historic medical research effort. The All of Us Journey is an interactive mobile exhibit designed to share information about the All of Us Research Program, which aims to collect health data from one million or more people living in the United States––with the goal of accelerating precision medicine.
An individual's personal health can be affected by factors such as geographical location, occupation, ethnicity, genetic health history and more. By gathering health data from one million or more participants, from all walks of life, All of Us hopes to build a data resource rich with diversity—particularly from groups who have historically been underrepresented in biomedical research—in order to give researchers a more complete picture of factors that impact health and disease.
Since the tour's launch in the summer of 2017, the Journey has traveled to more than 38 states and 110 communities across the country, helping enroll more than 7,000 participants in the program. Currently, 8,820 people in Texas are among the more than 319,000 people who have already enrolled in the All of Us Research Program.
The Journey is scheduled for 20 stops across the state between mid-January and the end of February.
January 20-21, 10AM to 3PM
National Alliance for Hispanic Health & Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi
La Palmera Mall
5488 South Padre Island Drive
Corpus Christi, TX 78411
January 22-24, 10AM to 4PM
National Alliance for Hispanic Health & Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi
6300 Ocean Drive
Curlew Plaza (in front of dining hall)
Corpus Christi, TX 78412
January 28-30, 10AM to 4PM
January 31, 10AM to 2PM
National Alliance for Hispanic Health YWCA Olga Madrid Center
503 Castroville Road
San Antonio, TX 78237
January 24, 10AM to 3PM
The Water Works in Buffalo Vayou Park (Tent only event)
105 Sabine Street
Houston, TX 77007
January 25, 10AM to 4PM
2020 New Years Lunar Festival
Chinese Community Center
9800 Town Park Drive
Houston, TX 77036
January 29, 10AM to 4PM
Brenda and John Duncan YMCA
10655 Clay Road
Houston, TX 77041
January 30, 10AM to 4PM
Houston Texans YMCA
5202 Griggs Road
Houston, TX 77021
January 31-February 1, 10AM to 4PM
NAHH & Dia de La Mujer Latina
Hiram Clarke Multiservice Center
3810 W. Fuqua Street
Houston, TX 77045
February 2, Time TBD
DREF & Texas Southern University
3100 Cleburne Street
Houston, TX 77004
February 6, 10AM to 4PM
Asian Health Coalition & Chinese Community Center
9800 Town Park Drive
Houston, TX 77036
February 8, 9AM to 1PM
Texas Farmers Market-Lakeline
11200 Lakeline Mall Drive
Cedar Park, Texas 78613
February 9, 10AM to 2PM
Texas Farmers Market-Mueller
4209 Airport Blvd
Austin, Texas 78723
February 12, 11AM to 1PM
San Antonio Go Red for Women's Summit Witte Museum
3801 Broadway Street
San Antonio, Texas 78209
February 13, 9AM to 6PM
February 14, 7:30AM to 10:00AM
Texas Hospital Association Conference & Expo (Booth only event)
23808 Resort Parkway
San Antonio, TX 78261
February 15, 10AM to 6PM
Missions Public Library Community Event
3134 Roosevelt Avenue
San Antonio, TX 78214
February 16
TBD
San Antonio, TX
February 19-20, 10AM to 3PM
University of Texas- Health Sciences Campus
Visitors Parking Lot 6
One UTSA Circle
San Antonio, Texas 78249
February 21
TBD
San Antonio, TX 78239
February 22, 1PM to 6PM
February 23, 12PM to 6PM
Mardi Gras Festival Riverwalk (Tent only event)
418 Villita Way
San Antonio, TX 78205
February 22, 9AM to 12PM
National Alliance for Hispanic Health & Cassa del Rey Church
3685 Culebra Road
San Antonio, TX 78228
For more information about All of Us Journey exhibits and schedule updates, please visit https://www.JoinAllofUs.org/tour
About the All of Us Research Program: The mission of the All of Us Research Program is to accelerate health research and medical breakthroughs, enabling individualized prevention, treatment, and care for all of us. The program will partner with one million or more people across the United States to build the most diverse biomedical data resource of its kind, to help researchers gain better insights into the biological, environmental, and behavioral factors that influence health. For more information, visit www.JoinAllofUs.org/tour and www.allofus.nih.gov.
