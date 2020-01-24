National Institutes of Health's All of Us Journey Mobile Exhibit Travels to Texas

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Institutes of Health's All of Us Journey is visiting multiple locations in Texas throughout January and February to educate communities about the opportunity to participate in a historic medical research effort. The All of Us Journey is an interactive mobile exhibit designed to share information about the All of Us Research Program, which aims to collect health data from one million or more people living in the United States––with the goal of accelerating precision medicine.

An individual's personal health can be affected by factors such as geographical location, occupation, ethnicity, genetic health history and more. By gathering health data from one million or more participants, from all walks of life, All of Us hopes to build a data resource rich with diversity—particularly from groups who have historically been underrepresented in biomedical research—in order to give researchers a more complete picture of factors that impact health and disease.

Since the tour's launch in the summer of 2017, the Journey has traveled to more than 38 states and 110 communities across the country, helping enroll more than 7,000 participants in the program. Currently, 8,820 people in Texas are among the more than 319,000 people who have already enrolled in the All of Us Research Program.

The Journey is scheduled for 20 stops across the state between mid-January and the end of February.

January 20-21, 10AM to 3PM

National Alliance for Hispanic Health & Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi

La Palmera Mall

5488 South Padre Island Drive

Corpus Christi, TX 78411

January 22-24, 10AM to 4PM

National Alliance for Hispanic Health & Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi

6300 Ocean Drive

Curlew Plaza (in front of dining hall)

Corpus Christi, TX 78412

January 28-30, 10AM to 4PM

January 31, 10AM to 2PM

National Alliance for Hispanic Health YWCA Olga Madrid Center

503 Castroville Road

San Antonio, TX 78237

January 24, 10AM to 3PM

The Water Works in Buffalo Vayou Park (Tent only event)

105 Sabine Street

Houston, TX 77007

January 25, 10AM to 4PM

2020 New Years Lunar Festival

Chinese Community Center

9800 Town Park Drive

Houston, TX 77036

January 29, 10AM to 4PM

Brenda and John Duncan YMCA

10655 Clay Road

Houston, TX 77041

January 30, 10AM to 4PM

Houston Texans YMCA

5202 Griggs Road

Houston, TX 77021

January 31-February 1, 10AM to 4PM

NAHH & Dia de La Mujer Latina

Hiram Clarke Multiservice Center

3810 W. Fuqua Street

Houston, TX 77045

February 2, Time TBD

DREF & Texas Southern University

3100 Cleburne Street

Houston, TX 77004

February 6, 10AM to 4PM

Asian Health Coalition & Chinese Community Center

9800 Town Park Drive

Houston, TX 77036

February 8, 9AM to 1PM

Texas Farmers Market-Lakeline

11200 Lakeline Mall Drive

Cedar Park, Texas 78613

February 9, 10AM to 2PM

Texas Farmers Market-Mueller

4209 Airport Blvd

Austin, Texas 78723

February 12, 11AM to 1PM

San Antonio Go Red for Women's Summit Witte Museum

3801 Broadway Street

San Antonio, Texas 78209

February 13, 9AM to 6PM

February 14, 7:30AM to 10:00AM

Texas Hospital Association Conference & Expo (Booth only event)

23808 Resort Parkway

San Antonio, TX 78261

February 15, 10AM to 6PM

Missions Public Library Community Event

3134 Roosevelt Avenue

San Antonio, TX 78214

February 16

TBD

San Antonio, TX



February 19-20, 10AM to 3PM

University of Texas- Health Sciences Campus

Visitors Parking Lot 6

One UTSA Circle

San Antonio, Texas 78249

February 21

TBD

San Antonio, TX 78239

February 22, 1PM to 6PM

February 23, 12PM to 6PM

Mardi Gras Festival Riverwalk (Tent only event)

418 Villita Way

San Antonio, TX 78205

February 22, 9AM to 12PM

National Alliance for Hispanic Health & Cassa del Rey Church

3685 Culebra Road

San Antonio, TX 78228

For more information about All of Us Journey exhibits and schedule updates, please visit https://www.JoinAllofUs.org/tour

About the All of Us Research Program: The mission of the All of Us Research Program is to accelerate health research and medical breakthroughs, enabling individualized prevention, treatment, and care for all of us. The program will partner with one million or more people across the United States to build the most diverse biomedical data resource of its kind, to help researchers gain better insights into the biological, environmental, and behavioral factors that influence health. For more information, visit www.JoinAllofUs.org/tour and www.allofus.nih.gov.

