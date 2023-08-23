National Insurance Crime Bureau Names Rich DiZinno as General Counsel

News provided by

National Insurance Crime Bureau

23 Aug, 2023, 10:30 ET

DES PLAINES, Ill., Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB), the insurance industry's association dedicated to predicting, preventing, and prosecuting insurance crime, announces Rich DiZinno as the organization's new General Counsel, effective September 1. He previously served as NICB's Vice President, Strategy, Policy, and Government Affairs since 2021.

"During his near twenty-year legal career, Rich has had a broad array of experience in the criminal, civil, policy, and political arenas and has advised principals at the highest level of government and the private sector," said David J. Glawe, NICB's President and Chief Executive Officer. "With Rich's legal acumen, diverse experience, and proven track record of significant accomplishments, I am confident we will continue to build on the successes achieved by the General Counsel's office and Strategy, Policy, and Government Affairs."

Prior to joining NICB, DiZinno served as Associate Deputy Attorney General for the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ), advising the Deputy Attorney General and Acting Attorney General on the most significant national security matters at DOJ. He has also served as the Chief Counsel for National Security and Crime for the U.S. Senate's Judiciary Committee. Before that, he was an Assistant U.S. Attorney in the U.S. Attorney's Office in the District of Columbia, having worked in the National Security, Fraud and Public Corruption, and Homicide sections. DiZinno began his legal career at Howrey LLP, a specialty litigation firm in Washington D.C., working on white-collar, antitrust, and complex litigation.

In 2022, DiZinno was nominated by President Biden and received unanimous bipartisan support by the U.S. Senate to serve as a member of the United States Privacy and Civil Liberties Oversight Board (PCLOB). 

He received a bachelor's degree from the College of the Holy Cross and a law degree from the George Washington University School of Law.

ABOUT THE NATIONAL INSURANCE CRIME BUREAU: Headquartered in Des Plaines, Ill., the National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB) is the nation's leading not-for-profit organization exclusively dedicated to combatting and preventing insurance crime through Intelligence, Analytics, and Operations; Education and Crime Prevention; and Strategy, Policy, and Advocacy. NICB is supported by more than 1,200 property and casualty insurance companies and self-insured organizations. NICB member companies wrote over $582 billion in insurance premiums in 2021, or more than 82% of the nation's property-casualty insurance. That includes more than 96% of the nation's personal auto insurance. To learn more, visit www.nicb.org.

SOURCE National Insurance Crime Bureau

Also from this source

10 Tips to Avoid Dishonest Contractors After Wildfires

10 Tips to Help Homeowners Avoid Fraud After Catastrophic Hurricanes

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.