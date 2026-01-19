National Investment Risk Day (NIRD) to Celebrate the (near) Triumph of Speculation Over Discipline

Hosted by Toews Asset Management, an esteemed panel will reveal the results of their votes for the worst (of the worst) 2025 investment ideas

NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- National Investment Risk Day is the time to acknowledge that speculation, hype, and wishful thinking are no longer confined to the fringes of the market. Today, they are increasingly refined, branded, and distributed at scale by some of the most recognizable names in the investment industry. This year, a panel convened by Toews Asset Management will review 2025 and discuss the ongoing erosion of the boundary between disciplined investing and outright speculation, with each panelist nominating their candidates for the most spectacularly flawed ideas of the year.

National Investment Risk Day, A National Archives listed Day to reflect on your investments and how well they serve you. Phillip Toews, CEO, Portfolio Manager, Author of "The Behavioral Portfolio"

To educate, and provide actionable insights for advisors and investors, Toews organized a live, virtual NIRD panel session on 1/20 with some of the industry's top voices in investing, including:

Michael Gayad, Portfolio Manager of the Free Markets ETF

Tim Maurer, Chief Advisory Officer at SignatureFD

Eben Burr, President of Toews Asset Management

, President of Toews Asset Management Phillip Toews, CEO of Toews Asset Management

The panel will look back on a year fueled by political and economic uncertainty, risky investment trends that caught fire, destabilizing geopolitical events, and an unnerving Federal Reserve.

Advisors and investors can register here for the National Investment Risk Day webinar at 1:00 PM EST on Wednesday, January 20th.

Topics to Include:

Approaches to help investors discern substantive investments from speculative ones

Advice for those rare occasions when advisors can "just say yes" to a bit of speculative investing in portfolios

A thoughtful assessment of the state of the bubble. 1996 or 1999?

On NIRD day, Toews encourages investors to:

Question the Hype: Ask yourself, "Am I investing in what will one day be considered among the craziest ideas in all of investing history?" Critically examine the potential risks associated with 'popular' investment trends.





Conduct Thorough Due Diligence: Toews believes not losing money on your investments is almost as important as making money. Deep dive into the fundamentals and consider factors beyond short-term price fluctuations and media buzz.





Risk Matters: Evaluate investor risk tolerance and ensure portfolio allocations align with financial goals and time horizons which can create more comfort and confidence for investors.





Plan for Contingencies: Ask yourself "If an investment is trending wildly higher, is it conceivable that it might also trend wildly lower? If yes, how am I preparing for the downfall?" Focus on building truly diversified portfolios that aim to withstand market volatility and potentially deliver sustainable returns over the long term in all types of markets.





Engage in Candid Dialogue: Encourage open and honest conversations between financial professionals and investors about the potential real-life impact of unforeseen events.

"In an age of increasing complexity, it's more important than ever to maintain a grounded and rational approach to investing. National Investment Risk Day provides a valuable reminder for investors to step back, reflect, and make informed decisions that align with their long-term financial well-being and life purpose," said Eben Burr, President of Toews Asset Management.

About Toews Asset Management

Toews Asset Management is a leader in risk management strategies with a suite of ETFs, mutual funds and strategies that seek to capture upside market exposure while managing downside risk. Toews' Behavioral Investing Institute provides a program for financial advisors and institutions that wish to enhance their practice management and client experience skills. Learn more at www.toewscorp.com. 8710387 YK

