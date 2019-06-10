National Jerky Day Becomes a Daily Celebration

WASHINGTON, June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The North American Meat Institute (NAMI), a contractor to the Beef Checkoff, is calling for National Jerky Day – celebrated annually on June 12th – to become a daily holiday based on the product's overwhelming popularity.

"National Jerky Day was created a number of years ago to celebrate the rich history, immense popularity and nutritional benefits of dried meat snacks," said Eric Mittenthal, vice president of sustainability at the Meat Institute. "However, due to the incredible growth in product demand, we think it is time for the event to become a daily holiday."

According to IBISWorld, a research firm that provides reports and analysis of various industries, the revenue for the meat jerky production industry has grown consistently over each of the past five years with revenue growth of $1.3 billion. Product innovation (new flavors) is cited as the primary driver of this growth.

In recent years, Nielsen studies have shown how consumer spending on meat snacks is second only to potato chips. When it comes to snacks that offer a protein punch, beef jerky is among the highest protein snacks listed in the USDA's Food Composition Database.

"Jerky is enjoying the perfect storm of consumer trends – more frequent snacking, consumer interest in protein, reduced fat, calories and carbohydrates, minimal ingredients," Mittenthal added. "It is also convenient in that it is lightweight and doesn't require refrigeration."

In anticipation of National Jerky Day – whether it remains a single holiday or a 365-day holiday – the Meat Institute is reminding Americans how enjoyable this snack is, even as a Father's Day gift with this fun, viral video developed with The Beef Checkoff -- https://youtu.be/v89khUJt1ZA. The organization also is encouraging the use of #NationalJerkyDay on social media.

Facts and nutrition information about beef jerky are available at http://meatpoultrynutrition.org/productcenter/jerky

About The Beef Checkoff:

The Beef Checkoff Program (www.MyBeefCheckoff.com) was established as part of the 1985 Farm Bill. The checkoff assesses $1 per head on the sale of live domestic and imported cattle, in addition to a comparable assessment on imported beef and beef products. In states with qualified beef councils, states may retain up to 50 cents of the dollar and forward the other 50 cents per head to the Cattlemen's Beef Promotion and Research Board, which administers the national checkoff program, subject to USDA approval.

ABOUT NAMI:

The North American Meat Institute (NAMI), a contractor to the Beef Checkoff, is the leading voice for the meat and poultry industry. Formed from the 2015 merger of the American Meat Institute (AMI) and North American Meat Association (NAMA), the Institute has a rich, century-long history and provides essential member services including legislative, regulatory, scientific, international and public affairs representation. NAMI's mission is to shape a public policy environment in which the meat and poultry industry can produce wholesome products safely, efficiently and profitably. Together, the Institute's members produce the vast majority of U.S. beef, pork, lamb and poultry and the equipment, ingredients and services needed for the highest quality products.

