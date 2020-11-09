National Law Firm Wilson Elser and MindMeld Studios Team to Produce Online Legal Compliance Training Videos

NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- National law firm Wilson Elser today announced a collaboration with MindMeld Studios and myCEcourse.com to produce online legal compliance training videos.



MindMeld's leading e-Learning Management System provides businesses an efficient and effective way to keep their workforces compliant with regulatory requirements.

According to Wilson Elser, mandated workplace training is on the increase, and the firm has accelerated its efforts to help clients comply with state and local requirements.

Among the training modules available for download are "Sexual Harassment Prevention and Awareness," "COVID-19 Returning to Work" and "Human Trafficking." These online training videos satisfy regulatory requirements in California, Illinois and New York. New titles will be added on a regular basis.

"The MindMeld–Wilson Elser collaboration is a powerful combination. Wilson Elser offers the knowledge of experienced attorneys who are practicing on the cutting edge of these evolving areas," said Wilson Elser partner Bennet Heller. "Combine the legal training and risk mitigation expertise of Wilson Elser with MindMeld's understanding of relevant digital products and online adult learning principles, and you have industry-leading content."

Mr. Heller added, "As Wilson Elser strives to continue to deliver premier legal services in the remote environment, this collaboration also will enable us to customize online training, compliance and risk management videos upon client request."

"Collaborating with Wilson Elser to deliver relevant educational content for our clients will allow MindMeld to deliver the very best business training and compliance using the next generation of digital products and e-learning platforms," said Michael Aberle, CEO of MindMeld Studios. "Together, working as one team, we will unlock the full potential of e-learning and place our clients on the best path for success in the new digital business landscape."

About Wilson Elser

More than 800 attorneys strong, Wilson Elser serves clients of all sizes, across multiple industries and around the world. Wilson Elser has a national network of strategically located offices in the United States and another in London. It is a founding member of Legalign Global, a close alliance of some of the world's leading insurance law firms created to assist companies doing business internationally. This depth and scale makes Wilson Elser one of the nation's most influential law firms, ranked in the AmLaw 200 and 54th in The National Law Journal's NLJ 500. For more information, go to www.wilsonelser.com.

About MindMeld Studios

MindMeld Studios & myCEcourse.com was formed in 2018 by industry experts who knew online training had a future. When states make training mandatory, that is where MindMeld Studios picks up! We make it affordable and possible for businesses to stay compliant with the constant changes to complex labor and employment laws.

