National Leaders to Discuss The New Mainstream Economy at L'ATTITUDE

SAN DIEGO, May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A world-class slate of CEOs, celebrities, economists, business leaders, educators, entrepreneurs, journalists, and politicians will discuss the economic opportunities in America being made possible by The New Mainstream Economy, as part of the second annual L'ATTITUDE event September 26 – 29 in San Diego, California.

Sol Trujillo, co-founder of L'ATTITUDE, notes that some of the country's most influential people will be participating because they have already recognized how critical it is for everyone to understand our economy is being driven by U.S. Latinos, the youngest cohort representing nearly 1 in 5 Americans and accounting for over $2.13 Trillion in GDP, roughly the size of India.

That GDP figure will be updated in the release of the 2019 Latino GDP Report from the Latino Donor Collaborative (LDC). The event will also include an introduction of the first LDC Media Report, which will report on how many Latinos are in the new season TV shows and the top 25 movies of the season. This new feature of the event will include award recognition of those who are modeling media leadership in The New Mainstream Economy.

This four-day event includes 2020 Presidential Candidate Conversations; Match-up: Where LatinX Entrepreneurs and Capital Meet; Latinas with L'ATTITUDE: America's New Economic Force; and the L'ATTITUDE Gala & Special Recognition.

Headliners who will be leading The New Mainstream Economy discussions, with more to be announced, include:

Oscar Munoz, CEO United Airlines

Mary Dillion, CEO Ulta Beauty

Mary Mack, Senior Executive Vice President Wells Fargo Consumer Banking

William Lewis, CEO Dow Jones & Co

Cesar Conde, Chairman NBC Universal International Group

Thaddeus Arroyo, CEO AT&T Business Systems

Guillermo Diaz, CIO Cisco

Indra Nooyi, Former CEO Pepsi (to be confirmed)

Ralph De La Vega, Business Executive

David Stockman, Former Director of the Office of Management and Budget

Carlos Gutierrez, Former US Secretary of Commerce

Al Cardenas, Lawyer & Political Strategist

Mike Fernandez, Entrepreneur & Philanthropist

Emilio Estefan, Entrepreneur & Entertainer

Robert Rodriguez, Filmmaker & Entrepreneur

Zoe Saldana, Actor & Entrepreneur

Eugenio Derbez, Actor, Comedian, Filmmaker

Ben Odell, Writer, Producer, Partner 3pas Studios

Tony Gonzalez, NFL Hall of Fame Player & Sports Analyst

The event will be covered live by CNBC and Telemundo, and reported on by the Wall Street Journal and Baron's.

L'ATTITUDE will be hosted at San Diego's Grand Hyatt. Registration information is available at www.lattitude.net.

SOURCE L'ATTITUDE

Related Links

http://www.lattitude.net

