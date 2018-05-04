National Magazine Hails Research on Best Autism Therapies by the National Autism Center at May Institute

The project sought to answer one of the most pressing public health questions of our time — how to effectively treat individuals with ASD. It concluded that behaviorally based interventions (i.e., applied behavior analysis, behavioral psychology, and positive behavior support) have the most empirical support.

This information has never been more critically important than in the wake of the latest data released last week by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It found a 15 percent increase in the estimated prevalence of autism in the U.S. to one in 59 children – the highest estimate to date.

For May Institute and its National Autism Center, the CDC findings highlight several key areas for continued focus. These include how quickly a child receives an autism diagnosis, the need for early intervention, and ensuring that families have accurate information about effective treatments.

"We can't overstate the importance of making this information universally available," said Lauren C. Solotar, Ph.D., ABBP, president and chief executive officer of May Institute.

"We welcome the attention that articles like this bring to a topic that is steeped in confusing and often-conflicting information," Dr. Solotar said. "The findings of our National Standards Project continue to serve as an authoritative source of guidance for parents, caregivers, educators, and service providers as they make informed intervention decisions."

About May Institute

May Institute, headquartered in Massachusetts, is a nonprofit organization that is a national leader in the field of applied behavior analysis, serving individuals with autism spectrum disorder and other developmental disabilities, brain injury and neurobehavioral disorders, and other special needs. Founded more than 60 years ago, we provide a wide range of exceptional educational and rehabilitative services across the lifespan.

The National Autism Center at May Institute is dedicated to supporting effective, evidence-based treatment approaches for ASD, and to providing direction for families, practitioners, organizations, policymakers, and funders.

