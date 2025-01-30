National Mango Board Names Big Y Foods as 2024 Retailer of the Year

Big Y Foods recognized for its outstanding support of the mango industry, driving increased consumer demand

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Mango Board (NMB) has named Big Y Foods as the recipient of its prestigious Retailer of the Year award. This award, presented Jan. 29 at the Big Y Foods Simsbury, CT location, honors the brand for its outstanding contributions to the mango category, including significant year-over-year sales growth, innovative in-store promotions and successful consumer engagement campaigns.

The Mango Retailer of the Year award recognizes retailers that excel in supporting the mango industry. This honor is awarded to those who demonstrate exceptional dedication to the category through consistent efforts and achieve outstanding results in mango promotion. The recipient is carefully selected based on a comprehensive evaluation of various key factors, including sales performance, marketing and promotional efforts, consumer education initiatives and overall support of the mango industry.

"For the past couple of years, we have focused on expanding our specialty fruit category to better serve our customers," said Jeff Vocatura, sales manager at Big Y Foods. "With Mangos being considered one of the top fruits in the world, it was a great way to ignite our sales initiatives by creating merchandising excitement while showcasing our superior quality. From the collaboration with the Mango Commission, creative ad layouts and designs, education and innovative recipes from our registered dietitians to the hard work and execution from our talented store teams – the true credit goes out to all of them. We really appreciate all their efforts! We are honored to be recognized for this achievement."

"Big Y Foods has demonstrated remarkable dedication to the education and consumption of mangos," said Ramón Ojeda, executive director at the National Mango Board. "Big Y Foods' consistent pursuit of excellence, particularly evident in their commitment to sourcing and delivering the highest quality produce, including exceptional mangos, serves as an inspiration within the grocery industry. We are proud to recognize Big Y Foods with the Retailer of the Year award."

In recognition of its outstanding performance as Mango Retailer of the Year, Big Y Foods will be honored by the NMB with a commemorative plaque. This prestigious award also grants Big Y Foods the unique opportunity to collaborate with the NMB on exciting mango-related promotional campaigns throughout the year.

About National Mango Board:

The National Mango Board is an agriculture promotion group supported by assessments from both domestic and imported fresh mangos. The board's vision, for mangos to move from being an exotic fruit to a daily necessity in every U.S. household, was designed to drive awareness and consumption of mangos in the U.S. marketplace. One serving, or ¾ cup of the superfruit contains 70 calories, 50 percent of daily value of vitamin C, 15 percent of daily value of folate, 15 percent of daily value of copper, eight percent daily value of vitamin A, eight percent daily value of vitamin B6, seven percent of daily value of fiber and an amazing source of tropical flavor. Learn more at Mango.org.

About Big Y Foods

Big Y Foods, Inc. is one of the largest independently owned supermarket chains in New England. Big Y operates 94 locations throughout Massachusetts and Connecticut including 75 supermarkets, Table & Vine Fine Wines and Liquors, Big Y Express Fresh Market and 17 Big Y Express gas and convenience locations with over 10,000 employees. Big Y has been recognized by Forbes as a Best-in-State Employer in Massachusetts and Connecticut, as well as both Newsweek's America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity and for Women. Founded in 1936 by brothers Paul and Gerald D'Amour, the store was named after an intersection in Chicopee, Massachusetts where two roads converge to form a "Y."

