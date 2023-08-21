National Mango Board Teams Up with Florida State University Athletics

News provided by

National Mango Board

21 Aug, 2023, 08:00 ET

The two organizations are joining forces to bring sweet victory on and off the field

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Mango Board (NMB) and Florida State University (FSU) Athletics are proud to announce a new marketing partnership that promises to bring a fresh and flavorful twist to the world of collegiate sports. This collaboration combines the vibrant energy of college athletics with the succulent sweetness of mango, creating a synergy that is sure to captivate fans and mango enthusiasts alike.

Florida State University Athletics Partners with National Mango Board
Florida State University Athletics Partners with National Mango Board

This new partnership has allowed NMB to become a proud partner of FSU Athletics, opening the doors for an array of engaging activities, events and promotions. Both known for their commitment to excellence, this partnership offers NMB and FSU Athletics a unique opportunity to blend the excitement of sports with the delectable allure of mango.

"We are absolutely delighted to partner with Florida State University Athletics to bring the versality of mango to its fans," said Dan Spellman, director of marketing for National Mango Board. "Mango is not only a delicious and nutritious fruit, but also a symbol of energy, vitality and versatility – values that align seamlessly with the spirit of FSU Athletics. We're looking forward to infusing this partnership with our shared passion and drive."

Fans attending FSU Athletic events at Langford Green and inside Doak Campbell Stadium can expect to enjoy delicious mango-infused products, mango giveaways, and interactive fan experiences with the National Mango Board. The festivities start during the first home game on Saturday, Sept. 9 and are sure to include something for everyone.

"We are thrilled to welcome the National Mango Board as a proud partner of FSU Athletics," said Caleb Swann, general manager of Seminole Sports Properties. "As we strive to create memorable interactions for our fans, this partnership will add an exciting new dimension to the game day experience. We're looking forward to embarking on this journey with NMB and sharing the magic of mango with our fans."

Fans are encouraged to follow both the National Mango Board (@MangoBoard) and FSU Athletics (@Seminoles) on all social media channels for updates and to join in on the excitement. For more information about the NMB and FSU Athletics partnership, please visit www.mango.org.

About Seminole Sports Properties
The brand-new relationship between NMB and FSU Athletics was secured on behalf of the university by Seminole Sports Properties, LEARFIELD's locally based team representing the Noles. LEARFIELD is a media and technology services company in intercollegiate athletics. The company unlocks the value of sports for brands and fans through an omnichannel platform with innovative content and commerce solutions.

About the National Mango Board
The National Mango Board (NMB) is here to inspire and educate U.S. consumers about the culture, flavor, versatility, and nutrition of the world's most exciting super fruit - the mango! We are supported entirely by assessments from domestic and imported mangos, and we don't rely on any taxpayer dollars or government funding. We participate in strategic planning, marketing and communications, research, and industry relations to achieve our vision of bringing the mango party to every U.S. household.

We invite you to keep up with all things mango by following us on our social media channels, @mangoboard or checking out our blog at mango.org/blog. Learn more at mango.org.

