National Minority Quality Forum's Health Disparities Summit Receives Broad Support

"I am extremely excited to see how the Summit has grown to such a large event over the years," said Gary Puckrein, PhD, Founder, President, and Chief Executive Officer of the Forum. "It is one of the few events that speaks to solutions for health disparities and works to build sustainable healthy communities."

Brandon Garrett, Chief Operating Officer of the Forum, adds: "I am thrilled by the diversity of speakers and supporters of the Summit. Organizations from across the health-care space are all supporting—from foundations to hospitals to retailers to insurers to the pharmaceutical industry."

The Forum is grateful to the following organizations for their support in building sustainable healthy communities:

The Forum organized its first Summit in 2003. Now, 15 years later, the Summit continues to focus on understanding and eliminating disparities and building sustainable healthy communities. To register, please click here.

About the Forum: The National Minority Quality Forum assists health-care providers, professionals, administrators, researchers, policymakers, and community and faith-based organizations in delivering appropriate health care to minority communities. This assistance is based on science, research, and analysis that will lead to the effective organization and management of system resources to improve the quality and safety of health care for the entire US population, including minorities.

SOURCE National Minority Quality Forum

