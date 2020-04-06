National Month of Hope Founders Announce the H.O.P.E.E. Award Recipients

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., April 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- April is the National Month of Hope, and this year, the founders have announced that the theme is "Hope for Health".

Dr. Rosalind Tompkins, founder and president of Mothers in Crisis, Inc. as well as the National Month of Hope says, "With the onset of the Coronavirus pandemic, we are learning how to prevent the spread of disease. I believe that as a nation, during the National Month of Hope we can spread the message of hope instead! We must stay safe, keep the faith, and know that there is hope for health," says Dr. Tompkins.

Having seen the impact that hope can have on people's lives, Dr. Rosalind Tompkins and her organization, Mothers in Crisis, Inc. launched a national public awareness campaign in 2018 beginning with the designation of April as the National Month of Hope. Challenging people to 'think hope' and 'make hope connections', this inaugural campaign has turned into a powerful movement of individuals joining forces and becoming citizens of hope in their own communities across the country.

And now, coinciding with the National Month of Hope, the organization has announced the recipients of their second annual HOPEE Awards (Helping Others Practice Enduring Empowerment). These awards will be presented to those who exemplify helping others to practice enduring empowerment while spreading hope in the family, church, school, community, marketplace, nation and the world.

The 2020 National HOPEE award recipients include:

Oprah Winfrey , American Media Executive and Philanthropist

, American Media Executive and Philanthropist Robin and Dr. Phil McGraw , Television Personality and Author

, Television Personality and Author Frank Caprio , Chief Principal Judge in Providence, Rhode Island

, Chief Principal Judge in Viola Davis , American Actress and Producer

, American Actress and Producer Iyanla Vanzant, Inspirational Speaker and Author

The Botham Jean Foundation, a non-profit organization focused on social change for the most vulnerable.

The State of Rhode Island whose motto is hope.

whose motto is hope. Preach the Word Worldwide Network

Feed the Hungry

Hope is needed now more than ever as we navigate the current crisis our nation is facing today as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic. "Whether you've lost a job or a loved one, or you're experiencing general feelings of despair in these turbulent times, hope can give you strength, and as long as there is breath in your body, there is still hope, " says Dr. Rosalind Tompkins. This April and beyond, we encourage everyone to embrace hope because studies show that hopeful people excel in life, live longer, and live well. To learn more about the hope campaign please visit: www.makeahopeconnection.com. Also listen to Think Hope Podcast on Blog Talk Radio and Apple Podcasts. #nationalhopemonth #nationalmonthofhope #Iwouldratherhope #hopeforhealth #spreadhopenotdisease

