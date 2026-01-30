National Nonprofit 1,000 Dreams Fund Launches Inaugural Mentor-Raiser Campaign for National Mentoring Month

The new campaign launches in collaboration with TikTok influencer Julia Hill (@mysteriousJulia_) and invites professionals to pledge mentorship hours to students in need

WASHINGTON, Jan. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This January marks National Mentoring Month, and 1,000 Dreams Fund (1DF) , a nonprofit that fuels the dreams of talented students in need, is celebrating with the launch of its inaugural Mentor-Raiser campaign, a first-of-its-kind activation aimed to expand 1DF's mentorship network on both sides of the relationship.

Since 2019, 1DF's MentorHER Initiative has connected thousands of students with mentors through 1:1 virtual sessions, workshops and experiential learning opportunities. The Mentor-Raiser campaign invites professionals across industries to pledge as little as one hour of mentorship in 2026, while also encouraging students seeking guidance to join the network as mentees. The campaign transforms a core 1,000 Dreams Fund strategic pillar into a movement that anyone can join, whether they're ready to give their time or ready to receive it.

And it comes at a critical time. According to Mentoring.org , 40% of today's young people grow up without ever having a mentor, and the gap is even wider for women. Only 24% of women leaders have had a formal mentor compared to 30% of men, according to DDI's Global Leadership Forecast 2023 .

"As we enter our 10th year, we're consistently thinking about where we want to be by 2030 and the role mentorship plays in getting there," said Christie Garton, founder and CEO of 1,000 Dreams Fund. "The Mentor-Raiser is about making guidance more accessible and meeting students and young professionals where they are today, while preparing them for the workforce they'll step into next. We've seen how even an hour of time can change the direction of someone's future, and this year we're focused on increasing that impact."

The campaign, which continues in February, centers on hours given and connections made, making mentorship more accessible and flexible for both mentors and mentees. Throughout the campaign, 1DF will spotlight mentorship stories, track hours pledged and celebrate the ripple effect across its national network.

To amplify the campaign's reach with Gen Z audiences, 1DF has partnered with TikTok influencer and content creator Julia Hill (@mysteriousJulia_ ) whose own career journey reflects the power of nontraditional pathways. As part of the Mentor-Raiser kickoff, @mysteriousJulia_ is creating content that spotlights the value of mentorship for young people building careers in both traditional systems and through non-traditional pathways.

"I chose a nontraditional path as a content creator instead of going the traditional college route, so I understand firsthand how critical it is to have mentors who can guide you when there's less of a roadmap to follow," said Julia. "Partnering with 1,000 Dreams Fund feels like a natural fit because we're both focused on opening doors for young people pursuing dreams in emerging career pathways. Mentorship has been a valuable part of my journey, and I'm excited to help connect more students with the guidance and support that can truly change the direction of their future."

Professionals at all career stages are encouraged to pledge their time, and students seeking mentorship are invited to join the network. To sign up to mentor, please visit www.1000dreamsfund.org/applications/mentor-raiser/ .

About 1,000 Dreams Fund

1,000 Dreams Fund (1DF) is a national nonprofit that empowers the dreams of talented women and students in need with scholarships, mentorship and other critical resources. 1DF believes that big obstacles should never stand in the way of big dreams. Since its launch in 2016, over $1.1 Million in funding has been granted to students in need, helping them pay for the "extras" in school like study abroad, tech devices for the classroom and travel to conferences and seminars. 1DF has been featured in NBCNews.com, USA Today, MarketWatch, Forbes, Huffington Post, Chicago Tribune, Entrepreneur, TODAY and others. To learn more about 1DF, visit 1000dreamsfund.org .

