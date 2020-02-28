National Nonprofit Applauds Second Lady's Work to Create Employment Solutions for Military Spouses

OAK GROVE, Ky., Feb. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Second Lady Karen Pence is visiting Fort Campbell today to highlight new efforts to create employment solutions for military spouses. According to the Spouses Employment and Education 2017 Survey of Active Duty Spouses, military spouses face a 24 percent unemployment rate and a 25 percent wage gap compared to their civilian counterparts.

"The Second Lady's visit comes at a critical time. The Pentagon recently called the high military spouse unemployment rate a 'threat to force readiness' and our national security," said Tom Ferree, Chairman & CEO, Connected Nation. "Karen Pence is taking action to both raise awareness about the need to provide immediate support for military spouses and identify solutions to help solve the problem. All of us at Connected Nation applaud her support of our nation's military spouses and her proactive work to create positive change in the lives of millions of Americans."

Connected Nation provides digital skills training for telework positions and job placement assistance through its Digital Works program. A new Digital Works facility opened just last month across from Fort Campbell and, today, is graduating its first class. Nine graduates—seven military spouses, two veterans—completed the certification program and are securing new positions.

Prior to opening the Fort Campbell facility, Digital Works conducted a pilot program in the Fort Knox area focused on helping military spouses and veterans. Connected Nation found that military spouses and veterans are ideally suited for telework and work-at-home jobs—not only because the positions can move with them if their loved one is deployed but also because of their disciplined approach to work, learned in a military environment. The Fort Knox classes had a 100 percent hiring rate with some graduates landing multiple positions.

