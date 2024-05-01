National Nonprofit Petco Love Invests in Rescued Pets Movement Inc. to Save and Improve the Lives of Pets in the Greater Houston Metropolitan Area

RPM to receive a lifesaving investment of $95,000 from Petco Love

HOUSTON, May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rescued Pets Movement (RPM), the largest animal rehabilitation and transport 501(c)(3) nonprofit in the United States, is excited to announce that it has received a $95,000 lifesaving investment from Petco Love. This grant will support RPM's crucial work in rescuing, rehabilitating, and transporting pets from shelters in the Greater Houston Metropolitan area to loving homes across the country.

Petco Love is a national nonprofit leading change for pets by harnessing the power of love to make communities and pet families closer, stronger, and healthier. Since its founding in 1999, Petco Love has invested $375 million in adoption and other lifesaving efforts. And Petco Love helps find loving homes for pets in partnership with Petco and more than 4,000 organizations — like RPM — across North America, with 6.75 million pets adopted and counting.

"Our investment in Rescued Pets Movement is part of more than $15M in investments recently announced by Petco Love to power local organizations across the country as part of our commitment to create a future in which no pet is unnecessarily euthanized," said Susanne Kogut, president of Petco Love. "Our local investments are only part of our strategy to empower animal lovers to drive lifesaving change right alongside us. We launched Petco Love Lost, a national lost and found database that uses patented image-recognition technology to simplify the search for lost pets."

"We are extremely grateful for the lifesaving investment we have received from Petco Love," said Cindy Perini, Co-founder and President of Rescued Pets Movement. "This investment and ongoing partnership with Petco Love are truly incredible, and we are dedicated to continuing our hard work for pets in need. This grant will allow RPM and our rescue partners to assist pets throughout the Greater Houston Metropolitan area. Previous grants from Petco Love have made a significant difference in addressing the animal overpopulation issue in our region, particularly at BARC, Houston's municipal shelter. Together, Petco Love and RPM are working towards a solution for this overwhelming challenge."

"Since our establishment in 2013, with the generous support of Petco Love, we have saved over 87,000 lives. We encourage everyone to consider shopping at Petco for their pet supplies and to donate to Petco Love at checkout, as these donations help fund investments for RPM and organizations like ours. Even small donations can have a big impact on pets in the U.S. and in your local community," concluded Perini.

About Rescued Pets Movement

Rescued Pets Movement Inc. is a 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to providing homeless dogs and cats with a second chance through rescue, rehabilitation, and transport to communities across the United States where there is demand for adoptable pets. Since September 2013, RPM has saved the lives of over 87,000 animals. RPM collaborates with reputable rescue groups nationwide to transport these animals using its own vans and drivers. Once rescued, the pets receive veterinary care and are placed in foster homes or RPM's boarding facility until they are ready for transport to their forever homes.

About Petco Love

Petco Love is a life-changing nonprofit organization that makes communities and pet families closer, stronger, and healthier. Since our founding in 1999 as the Petco Foundation, we've empowered animal welfare organizations by investing $375 million in adoption and other lifesaving efforts. We've helped find loving homes for more than 6.75 million pets in partnership with Petco and organizations nationwide. Our love for pets drives us to lead with innovation, creating tools animal lovers need to reunite lost pets, and lead with passion, inspiring and mobilizing communities and our more than 4,000 animal welfare partners to drive lifesaving change alongside us. Is love calling you? Join us. Visit PetcoLove.org or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, X, Threads, and LinkedIn to be part of the lifesaving work we lead every day.

