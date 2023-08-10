RESCUED PETS MOVEMENT RECEIVES $125,000 GRANT FROM PETSMART CHARITIES® TO HELP RESCUE, REHABILITATE, AND TRANSPORT HOMELESS PETS

RPM has saved over 82,000 homeless animals since 2013

HOUSTON, Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rescued Pets Movement (RPM), the largest homeless animal rescue, rehabilitation and transport 501(c)(3) nonprofit in the United States, today announced that it recently received a $125,000 grant from PetSmart Charities, the top funder of animal welfare in the U.S., to support RPM's lifesaving program. Since 2013, Rescued Pets Movement has saved over 82,000 homeless animals.

Approximately five million (5,000,000) pets enter shelters in the U.S. each year. Thanks to improved coordination efforts between animal shelters and rescue partners across the nation, rescuing homeless pets from areas of overpopulation to those with a demand for rescue animals increases the chances for adoptable animals to find forever homes.

PetSmart Charities and Rescued Pets Movement know collaborations such as these will improve outcomes for animals in overpopulated shelters. PetSmart Charities' grant to RPM will have a direct impact on RPM's operations, including staffing, medical clinic and boarding expenses, travel/ transport expenses, and related supplies.

"We are thrilled and deeply grateful to receive this incredibly generous grant from PetSmart Charities," said Cindy Perini, co-founder and president. "PetSmart Charities' support empowers us to continue our unwavering commitment to homeless animals across the greater Houston area. With this remarkable contribution, we can take our mission to new heights and touch the lives of countless more animals, leaving an indelible paw print of compassion and kindness. RPM has saved over 5,600 homeless animals so far in 2023 and over 82,000 since 2013. Through rescue efforts, veterinary care assistance, and transport initiatives, RPM and its rescue partners across the U.S. strive to build a world where homeless animals are no longer voiceless victims, but cherished pets and companions deserving of love and care."

"It's an honor to support Rescued Pets Movement in their mission to make a positive impact on the lives of homeless animals," said Aimee Gilbreath, president at PetSmart Charities. "PetSmart Charities is committed to making the world a better place for pets and all who love them — and RPM's dedication and passion for animal welfare is evident. Their lifesaving programs have already saved more than 82,000 animals, and with this grant, we're confident that they will be able to save even more. On behalf of PetSmart Charities, we commend RPM's dedication and their efforts to ensure a healthier future for homeless animals."

Rescued Pets Movement Inc. is a 501(c)(3) organization that provides a second chance for thousands of homeless dogs and cats through rescue, rehabilitation, and transport to forever homes in communities throughout the United States that have a demand for adoptable pets. Since September 2013, RPM has saved the lives of over 82,000 homeless animals. RPM partners with reputable rescue groups across the country in areas where there is a need for adoptable pets and transports the animals to these organizations using its own vans and drivers. Once rescued from the shelter, these pets are given veterinary care and are then temporarily placed in foster homes or RPM's boarding facility until they are ready for transport to their forever homes.

PetSmart Charities is committed to making the world a better place for pets and all who love them. Through its in-store adoption program in all PetSmart® stores across the U.S. and Puerto Rico, PetSmart Charities helps up to 400,000 pets connect with loving families each year. PetSmart Charities also provides grant funding to support organizations that advocate and care for the well-being of all pets and their families. Our grants and efforts connect pets with loving homes through adoption, improve access to affordable veterinary care and support families in times of crisis with access to food, shelter, and emergency relief. Each year, millions of generous supporters help pets in need by donating to PetSmart Charities directly at PetSmartCharities.org, while shopping at PetSmart.com, and by using the PIN pads at checkout registers inside PetSmart® stores. In turn, PetSmart Charities efficiently uses more than 90 cents of every dollar donated to fulfill its role as the leading funder of animal welfare in North America, granting more than $500 million since its inception in 1994. Independent from PetSmart LLC, PetSmart Charities is a 501(c)(3) organization that has received the Four-Star Rating from Charity Navigator for the past 18 years in a row – placing it among the top one percent of rated charities. To learn more visit www.petsmartcharities.org.

Media Contact:

Cindy Perini 24-Hour PetSmart Charities Media Line: Co-founder and President 623-587-2177 Rescued Pets Movement

