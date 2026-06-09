National Organization for Rare Disorders Appoints Kathryn Lowell as Executive Vice President, Government Affairs

WASHINGTON, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Organization for Rare Disorders (NORD®), representing the more than 30 million Americans living with rare diseases, today announced the appointment of Kathryn Lowell as Executive Vice President (EVP), Government Affairs.

In this role, Lowell will lead NORD's government affairs and policy, working closely with the CEO and serve as a key member of the executive team, to advance a forward-looking policy agenda that supports innovation, development, and access across the rare disease landscape.

Kathryn Lowell has joined the National Organization for Rare Disorders (NORD®) as Executive Vice President of Government Affairs. In this role, she will lead NORD’s government affairs and policy efforts, advancing solutions that support rare disease research and development, improve regulatory and reimbursement pathways, and expand access to therapies for patients and families.

Lowell brings substantive and unparalleled experience in health policy, government affairs, and the life sciences sector. She spent 15 years at BioMarin Pharmaceutical, most recently as Group Vice President of Global Government Affairs & Advocacy, where she led global legislative and policy strategy. Previously, she held senior executive positions with the State of California, overseeing policy and program development for the Office of the Patient Advocate, Department of Managed Care, and Medi-Cal. Furthermore, she spent five years on Capitol Hill working closely with the powerful House Ways and Means Committee.

"Kathryn brings a rare combination of policy expertise, cross-functional leadership, and deep experience in the orphan drug development landscape. We are at an inflection point for rare diseases, where science is advancing faster than policy or systems are adapting. Kathryn has the right background to advance our advocacy and legislative impact by leveraging NORD's national platform to change what is possible for patients and families."

As EVP, Lowell will focus on advancing policy solutions that accelerate research and development, improve regulatory and reimbursement pathways, and help translate scientific innovation into more approved and accessible therapies.

In partnership with NORD's network of more than 350 patient advocacy organization members and a broad set of clinical, research, and policy stakeholders, Lowell will help ensure that policy priorities are informed by community needs and that organizations of all sizes are better positioned to navigate and engage in an increasingly complex policy environment.

"I am excited to join NORD at such a pivotal moment for the rare disease community. The opportunity for clinical advancement and understanding has never been greater. My experience in industry, government, and the non-profit sector is an excellent foundation to serve the broader rare disease community. The next phase of progress will depend on how effectively we align policy, science, and the patient community. I look forward to working with colleagues across NORD and with our patient advocacy partners to advance solutions that match the pace of scientific innovation, accelerate development, and expand access to therapies for patients and families."

Lowell's appointment reflects NORD's continued role in bringing stakeholders together and advancing practical solutions to improve the lives of people living with rare diseases. To learn more about NORD, visit rarediseases.org.

To learn more about NORD's Leadership Team, visit https://rarediseases.org/leadership/.

About the National Organization for Rare Disorders

Founded in 1983, the National Organization for Rare Disorders (NORD®) is a leading independent, nonpartisan, nonprofit, and patient advocacy organization dedicated to improving the health and lives of over 30 million Americans living with rare diseases. In partnership with more than 350 disease-specific member patient organizations, NORD drives progress in rare disease research, care, and policy. Learn more at https://rarediseases.org/

SOURCE National Organization for Rare Disorders (NORD®)