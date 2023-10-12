NATIONAL ORGANIZATION FOR RARE DISORDERS HOSTS 2023 BREAKTHROUGH SUMMIT

12 Oct, 2023, 09:15 ET
More than 800 Advocates, Pharmaceutical Companies, Regulators, Scientific & Medical Leaders Convene to Discuss Pressing Issues Facing 30 Million Americans with a Rare Disease
WHAT:
Join the National Organization for Rare Disorders (NORD) Oct. 15-17, 2023 in Washington for the
The two-day event will focus on critical topics faced in diagnosing and finding treatments for
WHO:
-Peter Saltonstall, President and Chief Executive Officer, NORD
-Robert Califf, MD, Commissioner, U.S. Food and Drug Administration
Special CEO Perspectives Panel: Outlook for Rare Diseases and Orphan Products
-R. Duane Clark, General Manager, U.S. Rare Diseases, Sanofi
-Eric Dube, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, Travere
-Myrtle Potter, President and Chief Executive Officer, Sumitomo Pharma America
-Brigette Roberts, M.D., OrphAI Therapeutics
-Stephen Uden, M.D., Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Rallybio
WHEN/WHERE:
Oct. 16-17, 2023, Marriot Marquis, Washington
Livestream is available upon request
WHY:
Rare disease is a public health challenge. From small towns to large cities, more than 30 million
