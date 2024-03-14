National PACE Association Presents Leadership Awards To Carper, Blumenauer, Cassidy, Wenstrup and Herbst

WASHINGTON, March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- At its Spring Policy Forum in Washington, DC this week, the National PACE Association presented a series of leadership awards to elected officials and leaders who have helped to expand the Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE).

Two inaugural Lifetime Achievement Awards, which recognize notable federal officials who have demonstrated visionary leadership and extraordinary dedication to the success of the Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly throughout their careers, were presented:

U.S. Senator Tom Carper of Delaware (D-DE).

U.S. Representative Earl Blumenauer of Oregon (D-OR3)

Public Service Awards, which are given to state and federal officials instrumental in advancing the efforts of PACE were also presented:

U.S Senator Bill Cassidy, MD of Louisiana (R-LA)

U.S. Representative Brad Wenstrup DPM of Ohio (R-OH2)

Adam Herbst, Deputy Commissioner, New York State Department of Health

PACE program leaders from across the country participated in the two-day forum, during which they visited the offices of Members of Congress and Senators with three key asks:

Co-sponsor the PACE Part D Choice Act, which would put PACE enrollees on a level playing field with other Medicare beneficiaries with respect to prescription costs

Support the Elizabeth Dole 21st Century Veterans Healthcare and Benefits Improvement Act

Visit a PACE program in their cities and states

"We are proud to honor these individuals who work tirelessly to give more Americans access to the Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly, which allows elderly to age in place, in their own homes, fully cared for with all of their healthcare needs met by an interdisciplinary team," said Shawn Bloom, President and CEO of the National PACE Association.

The National PACE Association (NPA) works to advance the efforts of PACE programs, which coordinate and provide preventive, primary, acute, and long-term care services so older individuals can continue living in the community. The PACE model of care is centered on the belief that it is better for the well-being of seniors with chronic care needs and their families to be served in the community whenever possible. For more information, visit http://www.NPAonline.org and follow @TweetNPA.

