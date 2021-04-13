National Park Foundation and Partners Share Commitment to Helping Parks Reach Their Fullest Potential

WASHINGTON, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new year is an opportunity to think about what impact you want to make in the months to come. For the National Park Foundation, National Park Week presents another meaningful moment to reflect on what we make possible for the national parks community and what more we hope to do for parks and people.

As such, in honor of National Park Week 2021, the National Park Foundation is celebrating our successes and sharing our goals in support of national parks.

Image courtesy of National Park Foundation. Image description: A collage image of four people in parks. One person is walking, one person is looking out the car window at wildlife, one person is rock climbing, and one person is diving into the water.

"National Park Week is such a great event. I look forward to it every year," said National Park Foundation President and CEO Will Shafroth. "This year we are celebrating the many ways we help ensure parks thrive, connect more people to parks, and grow the community of passionate park champions."

The National Park Foundation's premier partners Subaru of America, L.L.Bean, Nature Valley, Tupperware, and Union Pacific Railroad are joining in the National Park Week celebration by sharing examples of the ways they help support NPF's goals.

From recycling to composting to educational initiatives, the National Park Foundation will help reduce the amount of waste that parks send to landfills and improve the visitor experience.

"As the first automotive manufacturing plant in America to achieve zero-landfill status, we've been honored to share that expertise with national parks through a pilot program that has kept 16 million pounds of waste out of landfills since 2015 at Denali, Grand Teton, and Yosemite," said Subaru of America, Inc. Senior Vice President of Marketing Alan Bethke. "We're gaining valuable knowledge that can benefit our more than 400 national parks and we're looking forward to sharing those lessons learned around the country."

The National Park Foundation will support opportunities that make it easier for all people to get outdoors, explore national parks, and enjoy the benefits of nature. NPF will also support the National Park Service in its efforts to highlight lesser-known national parks.

"For over a century, L.L.Bean has celebrated the shared joy of the outdoors by encouraging everyone to get outside and experience the restorative power of nature," said L.L.Bean Executive Chairman Shawn Gorman. "National Park Week is the perfect moment to discover the many ways to enjoy our national parks, starting with the ones right in your backyard."

From restoring access to well-loved trails to engaging multicultural and multigenerational communities, the National Park Foundation will help support equitable outdoor spaces and expand access to parks for all people.

"Nature Valley believes that nature brings out the best in all of us and everyone should be able to access and enjoy the rejuvenating benefits of nature," said Nature Valley Director of Marketing Brian Higgins. "That is why Nature Valley has committed to restoring access to another 10,000 miles of trails and supporting grants that create and deepen longstanding connections to the wonder of parks."

The National Park Foundation will invest in sustainability initiatives that empower park staff, park partners, and park visitors with more sustainable options.

"As we celebrate our 75th anniversary this year, Tupperware remains committed to nurturing a better future every day, for people, communities, and the environment. We are proud to bring our purpose to life with the National Park Foundation," said Tupperware Brands Chief Executive Officer Miguel Fernandez. "Through our partnership with NPF, we are protecting parks for current and future generations by supporting more sustainable options in parks. For example, we are supporting composting and recycling efforts in parks and funding the installation of clean water refill stations for reusable water bottles, which will help divert approximately 10 million plastic bottles per year from ending up in landfills."

Across the country, the National Park Foundation will make educational park experiences more accessible for more students.

"Union Pacific is proud to support the National Park Foundation's youth education and engagement programs like Open OutDoors for Kids," said Union Pacific Senior Vice President of Corporate Relations, Chief Administrative Officer, and Foundation President Scott Moore. "We can all learn so much from our national parks and Union Pacific is committed to making parks more accessible to everyone, starting at a young age, and providing experiences that foster an appreciation for nature and our shared history."

As we celebrate these successes and goals together, the National Park Foundation invites everyone to participate in a special Twitter Chat on Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at 9 p.m. ET. All are invited to join the conversation and share their favorite memories, tips, and stories about national parks using #NationalParkWeek and #ParkChat.

In addition to the National Park Foundation's premier partners, supporting partner The Coca-Cola Company and signature partner Winnebago Industries are also joining NPF in celebrating National Park Week 2021.

For more information about National Park Week, please visit nationalparkweek.org.

ABOUT THE NATIONAL PARK FOUNDATION

The National Park Foundation works to protect wildlife and park lands, preserve history and culture, educate and engage youth, and connect people everywhere to the wonder of parks. We do it in collaboration with the National Park Service, the park partner community, and with the generous support of donors, without whom our work would not be possible. Learn more at nationalparks.org.

