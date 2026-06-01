National Park Foundation Launches 2026 'Adventure Awaits' Sweepstakes

Winners will receive a trip of a lifetime to visit the national park of their choice.

WASHINGTON, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Park Foundation has officially unveiled its annual 'Adventure Awaits' Sweepstakes, offering participants a once-in-a-lifetime national park adventure.

The grand prize winner will receive 500,000 American Airlines AAdvantage® miles to fly themselves and their companions to the destination of their choice, along with $10,000 cash from Forbright® Bank to cover expenses toward their dream national park vacation.

In celebration of American Airlines' 100th anniversary, one runner up will win 100,000 American Airlines AAdvantage® miles, along with $1,000 cash from the National Park Foundation.

Since 1872 and the founding of Yellowstone, America's national parks have been a source of adventure, solace, and joy for millions of visitors each year. This sweepstake aims to help one grand prize winner and one runner-up winner — along with family or friends — experience our nation's most magnificent and meaningful places in ways they'll never forget.

Participants can enter the sweepstakes today at www.nationalparks.org/AdventureAwaits.

The Adventure Awaits Sweepstakes runs June 1, 2026, through July 31, 2026. Winners will be notified in September 2026. Participants must be at least 18 years old to enter.

To review the full terms, conditions, and rules for the 'Adventure Awaits' Sweepstakes, visit the Official Rules here.

All donations help support the National Park Foundation's mission to protect and preserve America's more than 430 national park sites across the country. The Grand Prize American Airlines AAdvantage® miles and cash prize from Forbright Bank were generously donated in support of our national parks.

**NO PURCHASE OR CONTRIBUTION NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE OR CONTRIBUTION WILL NOT IMPROVE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. The Adventure Awaits Sweepstakes is open to legal residents of the United States & Washington D.C., who are age 18 years or older at time of entry. Void in MN, MT, WA and where prohibited by law. Sweepstakes begins at 12:01 AM Eastern Time ("ET") on 6/1/26 & ends at 11:59 PM ET on 7/31/26.

ABOUT THE NATIONAL PARK FOUNDATION

The National Park Foundation works to protect wildlife and park lands, preserve history and culture, educate and engage youth, and connect people everywhere to the wonder of parks. We do it in collaboration with the National Park Service, the park partner community, and with the generous support of donors, without whom our work would not be possible. Learn more at nationalparks.org.

SOURCE National Park Foundation