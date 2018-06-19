National Park Foundation Announces Pic Your Park Instagram Contest

WASHINGTON, June 19, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- A new Instagram contest launched by the National Park Foundation, the official nonprofit partner of the National Park Service, is inviting park goers – amateur and experienced – to submit pictures of themselves in national parks for the chance to win a variety of prizes. The contest, called Pic Your Park, is open now through September 28.

Participants rack up points by using #PicYourParkContest in their Instagram posts. As people visit more parks, they receive more points, and can gain extra points for posting photos at less-visited parks. All 417 parks in the National Park System are included, as are national trails, national heritage areas, and more. To collect points, and in order to be selected and contacted for prize redemption, all participants must have a public profile on Instagram.

"Up your Instagram game by experiencing your national parks near and far this summer, especially the lesser-known gems," said Will Shafroth, president of the National Park Foundation. "You'll not only have the chance to win great prizes, you'll also inspire your community to get out there and explore for themselves!"

The grand prize winner will be selected based on the highest number of points at the conclusion of the contest and notified in mid-October via direct message on Instagram. A full list of prizes, rules, a leaderboard, and instructions about how to participate is available online at findyourpark.com/pic-your-park.

The Pic Your Park Instagram contest is hosted by the National Park Foundation and is a great example of the countless ways to #FindYourPark. Launched in March 2015, Find Your Park/Encuentra Tu Parque inspires people from all backgrounds to connect with, celebrate, and support America's national parks and community-based programs. #FindYourPark invites people to discover and share their own unique connections to the country's natural landscapes, vibrant culture, and rich history.

The National Park Foundation wishes to thank the following Find Your Park/Encuentra Tu Parque partners for their support of the Pic Your Park Instagram contest: HanesBrands, Nature Valley, Subaru of America, and The Coca-Cola Company.

ABOUT THE NATIONAL PARK FOUNDATION

Celebrating 50 years, the National Park Foundation is the official charity of America's national parks and nonprofit partner to the National Park Service. Chartered by Congress in 1967, the National Park Foundation raises private funds to help PROTECT more than 84 million acres of national parks through critical conservation and preservation efforts, CONNECT all Americans with their incomparable natural landscapes, vibrant culture and rich history, and ENGAGE the next generation of park stewards. In 2016, commemorating the National Park Service's 100th anniversary, the Foundation launched The Centennial Campaign for America's National Parks, a comprehensive fundraising campaign to strengthen and enhance the future of these national treasures for the next hundred years. Find out more and become a part of the national park community at www.nationalparks.com.

CONTACT: Alanna Sobel

202-796-2538

asobel@nationalparks.org

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/national-park-foundation-announces-pic-your-park-instagram-contest-300668126.html

SOURCE National Park Foundation

Related Links

http://www.nationalparks.org

