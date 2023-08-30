National Park Foundation Appoints Juliet Gilliam as Vice President of Media and Entertainment Partnerships

In newly created position, Juliet will lead the Foundation's effort to engage new partnerships to advance its mission

WASHINGTON, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Juliet Gilliam has joined the National Park Foundation (NPF) as Vice President of Media and Entertainment Partnerships. In this inaugural role, Gilliam will lead the organization's efforts to partner with leaders in the media and entertainment industries to advance its mission and impact.

Most recently, Gilliam served as Head of Impact Entertainment and Talent Integration at Special Olympics International where she increased and normalized the inclusion of people with intellectual disabilities through celebrity and influencer supporters, building brand awareness, partnerships, and engagement opportunities that supported over six million Special Olympics athletes in communities worldwide.

"Joining the National Park Foundation marks a significant milestone in my career. I have always been passionate about elevating the missions of causes that matter, and I appreciate the power that media, sports, and entertainment can harness to make an impact," said Juliet. "Our national parks are not just picturesque landscapes but profound symbols of our nation's heritage and resilience. I look forward to creating collaborations with partners across the industry that spotlight the importance of our national parks and the many stories that inspire their preservation to ensure they thrive for generations to come."

Juliet joins NPF at a critical time in its philanthropic endeavors to protect and enhance America's national parks for present and future generations.

"I'm thrilled to welcome Juliet to the team," said Dawn Rodney, chief external affairs officer at the National Park Foundation. "Partnerships are crucial to the success of our mission and Juliet's experience, talent, and commitment will help us protect and preserve American's national parks by building and growing our efforts through new platforms."

Gilliam will build the department from the ground up, developing an effective business plan to drive strategic partnerships, connect and engage new audiences, and amplify NPF's impact leveraging media and entertainment partnership platforms.

Gilliam brings more than 20 years of experience designing, creating, planning, and implementing purpose-driven integrated marketing campaigns, entertainment partnerships, and philanthropic platforms at global organizations. Prior to her role at Special Olympics International, she held leadership positions at SagePoint Collective, LLC, United Service Organizations, and ESPN Incorporated.

Juliet holds a master's degree in journalism & public relations from the University of Maryland, College Park, and a bachelor's degree in english arts from Hampton University. She serves on The Horizon Foundation's board of trustees, is a member of the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated, and The Columbia (MD) Chapter of The Links, Incorporated.

ABOUT THE NATIONAL PARK FOUNDATION

The National Park Foundation works to protect wildlife and park lands, preserve history and culture, educate, and engage youth, and connect people everywhere to the wonder of parks. We do it in collaboration with the National Park Service, the park partner community, and with the generous support of donors, without whom our work would not be possible. Learn more at nationalparks.org.

SOURCE National Park Foundation