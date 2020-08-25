National Park Foundation Honors 20,000+ National Park Service Employees with New Video Series

"National Park Ambassadors" focuses intently upon NPS' employees, showcasing what they do and the variety of unique skills needed to advance the mission of the National Park Service. Their stories are presented with pride, exuding community and uplift, featuring the individuals themselves against backdrops of the stunning horizons, meaningful historic sites and picturesque landscapes that comprise their workspaces.

"I agree with the National Park Foundation and their partners that NPS employees are exceptional," said Margaret Everson, Counselor to the Secretary, exercising the delegated authority of the National Park Service Director. "We are grateful to have NPS employees recognized for the tremendous service they provide for our country, especially now when our national parks are needed for inspiration, solace, and recreation."

National park visitors and supporters are invited to visit FindYourPark.com to pen a personal thank you note to NPS rangers and employees online.

The National Park Foundation's Find Your Park partners are also joining in the celebration and sharing their gratitude for the many hats NPS employees wear.

"We are so grateful for the dedication of NPS employees who ensure our country's national parks are clean, safe and accessible for millions of annual visitors to discover the restorative power of the outdoors," said Shawn Gorman, L.L.Bean Executive Chairman and great-grandson of L.L.Bean. "During these challenging times, getting outside has become more important than ever for our physical, emotional and mental health, and we thank NPS employees for helping to make safe access to the outdoors possible."

"We believe nature brings out the best in all of us. That's why Nature Valley is committed to caring for our national parks," said Scott Baldwin, business unit director, Grain Snacks at General Mills. "For years we've been a supporter of trail restoration and preservation efforts in partnership with the National Park Foundation, so we're particularly grateful for the employees who work tirelessly to make sure we can access the trails we all love."

"Taking care of our parks is a significant job, and every member of the National Park Service plays an important role," said Subaru of America, Inc. Senior Vice President of Marketing Alan Bethke. "We thank the facility management system specialists who help implement our #DontFeedTheLandfills initiative, collaborating to make our parks cleaner, safer, and healthier for all."

"Union Pacific is thankful for all employees across the National Park Service, especially those specializing in education that create learning opportunities for the next generation of explorers and environmental stewards," said Scott Moore, senior vice president of Corporate Relations and chief administrative officer at Union Pacific Railroad. "This work comes to life through programs like Open OutDoors for Kids, which Union Pacific is proud to support."

The "National Park Ambassadors" video series is produced by the National Park Foundation and its Find Your Park premier partners Budweiser, HanesBrands, L.L.Bean, Nature Valley, Subaru of America and Union Pacific Railroad, with additional support from The Coca-Cola Company and Winnebago Industries. You can find the videos online as digital site banners and on social media channels including Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, YouTube, and Twitter.

ABOUT THE NATIONAL PARK FOUNDATION

The National Park Foundation is the official charity of America's national parks and nonprofit partner to the National Park Service. Chartered by Congress in 1967, the National Park Foundation raises private funds to help protect more than 84 million acres of national parks through critical conservation and preservation efforts and connect all Americans with their incomparable natural landscapes, vibrant culture, and rich history. Find out more and become a part of the national park community at www.nationalparks.org.

SOURCE National Park Foundation

Related Links

www.nationalparks.org

