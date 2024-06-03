National Park Foundation Launches 'Adventure Awaits' Sweepstakes

The winner will receive a trip of a lifetime for four travelers to visit the national park of their choice

WASHINGTON, June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the National Park Foundation announced the launch of the 'Adventure Awaits' sweepstakes for a chance to win a trip of a lifetime for four to the national park of their choice.

The Grand Prize winner will receive 500,000 American Airlines AAdvantage ® miles for flights, a lodging, meals, and car rental allowance of $12,500, and brand-new luggage and travel bags from BÉIS (total of 8 pieces, 2 for each traveler).

There will also be 100 runner-up winners who will receive an official National Park Foundation branded tote bag and 17-oz stainless steel water bottle.

Participants can enter the sweepstakes at www.nationalparks.org/AdventureAwaits

The sweepstakes will run from June 1, 2024 through August 31, 2024. Winners will be notified in late September, 2024. Participants must be at least 21 years old to enter.

To review the full terms, conditions, and rules for the 'Adventure Awaits Sweepstakes, visit the Official Rules here

All donations from the sweepstakes will help support the National Park Foundation's mission to protect and preserve America's more than 420 national park sites across the country. The Grand Prize American Airlines AAdvantage® miles and BÉIS luggage were generously donated in support of our national parks.

**NO PURCHASE OR CONTRIBUTION NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE OR CONTRIBUTION WILL NOT IMPROVE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. The Adventure Awaits Sweepstakes is open to legal residents of the United States & Washington D.C., who are age 21 years or older. Void in MT, WA and where prohibited by law. Sweepstakes begins at 12:01 AM Eastern Time ("ET") on 6/1/24 & ends at 11:59 PM ET on 8/31/24.

ABOUT THE NATIONAL PARK FOUNDATION

The National Park Foundation works to protect wildlife and park lands, preserve history and culture, educate, and engage youth, and connect people everywhere to the wonder of parks. We do it in collaboration with the National Park Service, the park partner community, and with the generous support of donors, without whom our work would not be possible. Learn more at nationalparks.org.

SOURCE National Park Foundation