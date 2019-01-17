National Partners in Healthcare Expands in Phoenix with Metro Anesthesia Consultants

PHOENIX, Jan. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- National Partners in Healthcare (NPH), a national healthcare organization delivering best in class anesthesiology services, announced today that Metro Anesthesia Consultants (Metro) has joined NPH.

"We are very excited to join NPH. NPH's unique approach to collaborative business relationships with anesthesia providers is exactly what Metro was looking for. Our partnership with NPH allows Metro to continue its long history of serving the best interests of our facility and surgeon partners and patients," said Jeremiah Whooley, M.D., President of Metro Anesthesia Consultants. "NPH stands out as the best business partner for high quality anesthesia groups."

"We continue to develop lasting relationships in the Western region by collaborating with high quality anesthesia groups, like Metro, who are leaders in the anesthesia community," said Mike Saunders, CEO of NPH. "Metro, similar to all of our clinical partners, will have full autonomy and control over day-to-day operations serving the interests of the community."

About National Partners in Healthcare

NPH is a national healthcare organization delivering best in class anesthesiology services. NPH is dedicated to partnering with high quality anesthesiologists and CRNAs providing the expertise, resources, and long-term sustainable solutions to their medical practices. NPH's anesthesiology partners retain full autonomy of their practice while collaborating with each NPH clinical team to achieve and deliver the highest quality patient care. For more information, www.nphllc.com .

NPH is a joint venture between Archimedes Health Investors LLC, a healthcare-focused private equity firm, and BlueMountain Capital Management LLC, an investment firm with extensive experience building enduring partnerships in the healthcare industry.

The Dallas office of Katten Muchin Rosenman, LLP provided legal counsel to NPH. Metro Anesthesia Consultants and its stockholders were represented in the transaction by John M. Hogan of Stevens & Lee, P.C., King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.

SOURCE National Partners in Healthcare

Related Links

http://www.nphllc.com

