National Partnership for Healthcare and Hospice Innovation, and American Cancer Society Unveil Advanced Cancer Guide to Support Patients & Families Facing Terminal Cancer

WASHINGTON, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the National Partnership for Healthcare and Hospice Innovation (NPHI), the national voice for nonprofit serious illness care providers, proudly introduces the Advanced Cancer Care Patient & Caregiver Guide, developed in collaboration with the American Cancer Society. This essential resource is designed to assist individuals living with cancer and their caregivers by providing critical information that enables them to receive care in the comfort of their own homes.

Cancer affects every family, often turning lives upside down. According to the American Cancer Society, an estimated 2 million new cancer cases will be diagnosed in the U.S. in 2024 alone. Given this staggering statistic, the demand for accessible, home-based care options has never been more critical. NPHI members are at the forefront of responding to these devastating diagnoses by supporting patients and their families wherever they call home and in a manner consistent with their goals as they manage advanced illness.

"We are dedicated to ensuring that the cancer journey is one of dignity, hope, and resilience."

This comprehensive guide aims to minimize hospital and emergency room visits, easing stress for patients, families, and medical facilities alike. Drawing on the expertise of over 100 serious illness care providers and the American Cancer Society, it delivers practical, reliable support for those navigating cancer care at home.

Key topics covered in the Advanced Cancer Care Resources Guide include:

Information About Cancer

Openly Talking About Cancer

Managing Symptoms

Managing Medicines

Taking Care of Yourself

Additional Treatment Options

"Every family impacted by cancer deserves the best support possible," said Tom Koutsoumpas, CEO of NPHI. "This innovative guide is more than just a resource; it's a lifeline for families facing the challenges of cancer. By providing clear information and practical solutions, we hope to empower patients to make informed decisions about their care and focus on what truly matters: being present at home with their loved ones."

Dr. Cameron Muir, Chief Medical and Innovation Officer at NPHI, echoed this sentiment: "Cancer patients and their caregivers often face the daunting challenge of navigating complex care systems. Yet, with the right support, they can avoid unnecessary hospital stays and focus on what truly matters: creating lasting memories at home with loved ones. Our work with the American Cancer Society allows us to provide this vital resource to guide and empower patients and their families to take control of their care. Our goal is to enhance their quality of life, allowing them to receive compassionate care in the comfort of their own homes."

"At the American Cancer Society, we are dedicated to supporting those living with cancer and their caregivers," said Dr. Arif Kamal, chief patient officer at the American Cancer Society. "This collaboration reflects our unwavering commitment to providing essential information and resources, so that everyone can navigate the complexities of cancer care with confidence and support."

Dr. Muir concluded: "Alongside our innovative members and the American Cancer Society, we are dedicated to ensuring that the cancer journey is one of dignity, hope, and resilience."

To access a free copy of the Advanced Cancer Care Patient & Caregiver Guide, please visit hospiceinnovations.org/cancer. If you're supporting a loved one living with cancer or need to connect with a trusted community-based provider, visit nphi.us or call 844-GET-NPHI (438-6744).

About the National Partnership for Healthcare and Hospice Innovation (NPHI):

NPHI is a membership organization comprising nonprofit community-integrated hospice and palliative care providers. These members are dedicated to ensuring patients and their families have access to care that reflects their individual goals, values, and preferences. Representing providers from across the nation, NPHI and its members help design more innovative and effective models of care, advocate for comprehensive and community-integrated care customized to meet each person's unique needs, and build collaboration between national thought leaders, decision-makers, and other healthcare stakeholders to improve hospice care. Learn more about NPHI at hospiceinnovations.org.

