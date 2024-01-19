National Passenger Safety Week Campaign Encourages Passengers to Speak Up for Their Own Safety

News provided by

The National Road Safety Foundation

19 Jan, 2024, 08:30 ET

NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Passengers can make a difference in reducing the number of devastating traffic crashes by speaking up when in a vehicle being driven unsafely.  That's the message from dozens of traffic safety organizations nationwide during National Passenger Safety Week, January 21-28, 2024.

The campaign was initially launched in 2022 by We Save Lives, in Alexandria, VA and The National Road Safety Foundation, New York City, two non-profits whose focus is on highway safety.  

Passengers accounted for 24 percent of passenger vehicle fatalities nationwide in 2020, according to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety.  

"Many of those lives might have been saved had a passenger in the car insisted that the driver slow down, stop texting or not get behind the wheel in the first place," said Candace Lightner, the campaign's organizer and the founder of We Save Lives.  

More than 60 traffic safety and advocacy groups nationwide will encourage passengers to SPEAK UP with a campaign that will include a nationwide media blitz, social media outreach and involvement from groups including the Governors Highway Safety Association, which represents traffic safety offices in all 50 states, the National Safety Council and youth advocacy groups SADD (Students Against Destructive Decisions) and FCCLA, with more than 600,000 student members. 

Plans for the campaign include distribution of materials about how to speak out, scripts and videos giving examples of when and how to SPEAK UP, and calls for people to sign the "Courage to Intervene" promise. 

"Bad driving choices, whether a driver is impaired by alcohol or drugs, is speeding or driving aggressively, or can't stay awake at the wheel, put passengers and others at risk of serious injury or death," said Lightner, who has been a leading traffic safety advocate since 1980 when her 13-year-old daughter Cari was killed by a multiple repeat offender drunk driver.  "Passengers need to speak up when they see dangerous driving behavior," she said. "We hope this campaign empowers passengers to be safety advocates, to the point where it becomes acceptable – even expected – for passengers to SPEAK UP when confronted with an irresponsible driver."

"Knowledge is a big part of traffic safety," said Michelle Anderson, director of operations at The National Road Safety Foundation, a non-profit founded more than 60 years ago to promote safe driving behavior through education.  "When people understand risks like impairment, distraction, speed, aggression and drowsiness, there's a better chance they will avoid taking those risks or letting others do so.  The National Passenger Safety Week campaign educates and empowers passengers about how they can save lives by calling out unsafe driving before crashes happen." 

Visit nationalpassengersafety.org for more information and to sign the Courage to Intervene promise.

We Save Lives, founded by in 2014 by Candace Lightner, is an umbrella organization of more than 50 highway safety advocates, law enforcement agencies, companies, local, state, national and international organizations, victim's/survivor groups, and others who want to stop the carnage on our highways.  She also founded MADD (Mothers Against Drunk Driving) in May of 1980.

The National Road Safety Foundation produces free videos and teaching materials on distracted driving, speed and aggression, impaired driving, drowsy driving, driver proficiency, pedestrian safety and a host of other safety issues.  It also sponsors contests to engage teens in promoting safe driving to their peers and in their communities, partnering nationally with youth advocacy groups including SADD and FCCLA and major auto shows in Chicago and Detroit.

Media Contact:   

David Reich

[email protected]

914 325-9997

SOURCE The National Road Safety Foundation

Also from this source

VIDEO CONTEST INVITES TEENS TO CONVINCE PASSENGERS TO SPEAK UP WHEN IN A VEHICLE BEING DRIVEN UNSAFELY

The National Road Safety Foundation (NRSF) is launching its 15th annual Drive2Life PSA Contest, inviting teens nationwide to submit their ideas for a ...

FINALISTS NAMED IN DRIVE SAFE CHICAGO CONTEST

Three teens have been selected by the National Road Safety Foundation (NRSF) as finalists in the tenth annual Drive Safe Chicago public service...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Image1

Automotive

Image1

Not For Profit

Image1

Public Safety

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.